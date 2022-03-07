Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
07 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

The brand offers a range of solid coloured T-shirts, which can be worn at casual and formal events

Rubaiya Haque
07 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro is a haven for casual outfits within a budget. From winter shackets (a shirt which is also a jacket) and summer raglans, to business casual statement shirts and traditional punjabis, it has something for everyone. 

The brand stands by a 360-degree service that ensures every customer gets the best quality fit and service. We have picked some of their T-shirts, which come in a wide range of colours and sizes.  

Round Neck Half Sleeve T-shirt

Price: Tk200

Round neck T-shirts are so versatile that you can wear them as a base layer or keep them on as it is on a hot summer day. When it comes to available colours and sizes, the brand is impressive. You can pick your favourite colour from 18 shades. The nine available sizes, from 2XL to 5XL, make their products fit on bodies of every shape and size. Made with 100% cotton and GSM of 160+, the clothes are eco-friendly and breathable.

Polo T-shirts

Price: Tk650-Tk800

If you are looking for something classy yet casual, you can never go wrong with polo T-shirts. You can choose from 12 solid colours, which make you look fashionable effortlessly. The polo T-shirts are made of 100% pique cotton and GSM of 200. For a weekend hangout or a casual meeting, the solid-coloured polo T-shirts will be perfect in every way.

Short-sleeved Raglan

Price: TK300

If you are bored of basic T-shirts, GoodyBro has a good collection of raglans. They sport a solid base colour while the collar and sleeves are in a contrasting shade.

The raglans are made with 100% cotton and give you a comfortable, eco-friendly hug in the hot weather. The shirts are available in six different colour combinations and the GSM is 160+. 

Goodybro's raglans are Oeko-tex Certified, which means they are free of harmful chemicals.

Where to find these cool T-shirts: https://goodybro.com/ 

Features

T-shirt / Fashion / clothing brand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1h | Panorama
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

57m | Brands
Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

1h | Brands
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Racecourse Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, 7 March 1971). Photo: Collected

The phenomenal story of how Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech was recorded  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

52m | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

1h | Videos
Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

1h | Videos
Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy