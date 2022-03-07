Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro is a haven for casual outfits within a budget. From winter shackets (a shirt which is also a jacket) and summer raglans, to business casual statement shirts and traditional punjabis, it has something for everyone.

The brand stands by a 360-degree service that ensures every customer gets the best quality fit and service. We have picked some of their T-shirts, which come in a wide range of colours and sizes.

Round Neck Half Sleeve T-shirt

Price: Tk200

Round neck T-shirts are so versatile that you can wear them as a base layer or keep them on as it is on a hot summer day. When it comes to available colours and sizes, the brand is impressive. You can pick your favourite colour from 18 shades. The nine available sizes, from 2XL to 5XL, make their products fit on bodies of every shape and size. Made with 100% cotton and GSM of 160+, the clothes are eco-friendly and breathable.

Polo T-shirts

Price: Tk650-Tk800

If you are looking for something classy yet casual, you can never go wrong with polo T-shirts. You can choose from 12 solid colours, which make you look fashionable effortlessly. The polo T-shirts are made of 100% pique cotton and GSM of 200. For a weekend hangout or a casual meeting, the solid-coloured polo T-shirts will be perfect in every way.

Short-sleeved Raglan

Price: TK300

If you are bored of basic T-shirts, GoodyBro has a good collection of raglans. They sport a solid base colour while the collar and sleeves are in a contrasting shade.

The raglans are made with 100% cotton and give you a comfortable, eco-friendly hug in the hot weather. The shirts are available in six different colour combinations and the GSM is 160+.

Goodybro's raglans are Oeko-tex Certified, which means they are free of harmful chemicals.

Where to find these cool T-shirts: https://goodybro.com/