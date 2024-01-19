The game changers: 2024’s best handheld consoles

In the rapidly evolving world of gaming, handheld gaming consoles have carved a niche for themselves, offering gamers the convenience of portable entertainment without compromising on the gaming experience.

As we step into 2024, several handheld gaming consoles have emerged as front-runners in the market, each boasting unique features and capabilities. This article highlights the top three handheld consoles to get in 2024, focusing on their tech details, performance, and gaming satisfaction.

Nintendo Switch- OLED

Nintendo has long been a dominant force in the handheld gaming console industry, and the Nintendo Switch OLED is another addition to their commitment to innovation and gaming excellence. Launched in 2023, the Switch OLED enhances the Nintendo Switch legacy through significant hardware improvements.

It boasts a robust processor and advanced graphics, offering gamers smoother gameplay, stunning visuals, faster loading times, and higher frame rates. For performance-driven gamers, the Switch Pro is a standout choice.

Photo: Collected

The Switch OLED also introduces a larger and more vibrant OLED display, elevating the visual quality of games to new heights. The 7-inch OLED screen delivers vivid colors and deeper contrasts, elevating game visuals with remarkable detail and clarity.

This feature enhances both gameplay and the console's versatility as an entertainment device. Nintendo's exclusive and beloved titles like Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon enriches the Switch's diverse game catalogue, appealing to a wide audience. Its seamless transition between handheld and TV modes further ensures a flexible gaming experience in any setting.

Additionally, the Switch OLED introduces advanced haptic feedback and improved Joy-Con controllers, enhancing the tactile experience of gaming. These features, combined with the innovative design that allows for multiple play styles, make the Nintendo Switch Pro a top choice for handheld gaming enthusiasts in 2024.

Price: Starting from BDT 36,000

Where to Buy: Startech

Valve Steam Deck

In a surprising move, Valve, renowned for its digital distribution platform 'Steam,' has entered the handheld gaming console arena with the Steam Deck.

Released in 2022, the Steam Deck revolutionises handheld gaming by offering a PC gaming experience at the palm of your hands. Equipped with a custom AMD APU for top-notch CPU and GPU performance, it boasts a 7-inch touchscreen and customisable controls for a hybrid gaming feel. Running on Linux-based SteamOS, the Steam Deck uniquely supports alternative operating systems, offering unprecedented flexibility for a handheld device.

Photo: Collected

The Steam Deck impresses with its access to the vast Steam library, allowing players to enjoy everything from AAA titles to indie gems on the go. It supports both local and cloud gaming, offering freedom and versatility in gameplay modes.

With its distinctive control layout featuring trackpads and gyro sensors, plus support for peripherals like keyboards and mice, the Steam Deck caters to a broad range of gaming preferences with precision and adaptability.

Price: Starting from BDT 65,000

Where to Buy: RM Tech

Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally, a standout in today's handheld console market, merges sleek design with powerful hardware for a compelling portable gaming experience.

Its 7-inch 1080p display offers rich, detailed visuals with a high refresh rate for fluid gameplay, ideal for fast-paced games. Packed with a high-performance processor, likely sourced from the latest generation of mobile chips, the ROG Ally effortlessly manages graphically demanding games. Running on Android, it also provides a vast game selection from the Google Play Store.

Photo: Collected

This time round, Asus has paid attention to the controller design, incorporating ergonomic elements to enhance comfort during long gaming sessions. The presence of physical buttons, triggers, and analogue sticks mimics the traditional console experience, catering to the preferences of hardcore gamers.

Moreover, the ROG Ally supports various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, enabling online gaming and the use of external accessories. The inclusion of USB-C for charging and data transfer adds to the device's modern appeal.

Price: Starting from BDT 85,000

Where to Buy: Startech

