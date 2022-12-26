Gadgets to beat the winter blues

When blankets seem way too cosy in the morning, tea hits you differently in the evening, and socks are a staple throughout the day, you know winter is here.

Winter is a special season for us in Bangladesh, a break from the constant heat and humidity is always welcome. However, as exciting as the season may be, it is not always easy to shop for winter here where it is mostly dry and not extremely cold.

We compiled a list of a few gadgets this season to help you stay warm, healthy and entertained.

It should be noted that all prices of imported products listed are subject to change depending on the dollar rate and existing discounts.

Air purifier

An air purifier is a silent saviour in your home, especially during winter. The season is typically quite dry, which can result in a lot of dust in the air. So, if you tend to feel under the weather during the cooler months, a quality air purifier could help you tackle this problem.

If you are looking for a sturdy air purifier, you should consider Samsung's AX60R5080WD. It comes with a hepa filter, it is wi-fi enabled and can cover 645 Sq feet of space.

The neat unit can also detect the air quality of its surrounding environment for the user. It automatically adjusts speed depending on the level of pollution, so you do not need to adjust it constantly. Its activated carbon deodorisation filter also removes harmful gases that might be in your vicinity.

Price: Starts from Tk35,100

Where to buy: Fair Electronics, Transcom Digital, Electra International

Electric hand warmer

Bangladesh winters do not warrant for double layers of coats and a built-in heating system, but it can sometimes still get quite uncomfortable for your hands.

The Honwally Electric Heated Pad Hand Warmer was designed to assist you in times like these. The handy gadget is essentially a sleeve for both your hands, and heats up to keep you warm.

One of the tricky factors when it comes to purchasing heating devices are their default temperature settings. It can easily get too hot, especially in Bangladesh. This hand warmer, however, has three temperature levels that you can choose from.

To power it, simply connect it to a USB socket. If you are on the go, you can even use your powerbank to use it.

Price: Tk2,961

Where to buy: Ubuy

Personal heaters

Installing heaters in your Bangladeshi home is probably overkill, but compact and personal heaters could become your best friend during the season.

Having a small heater in the corner of the room can provide immense comfort for those who have a hard time in the cold, especially if you tend to get sick often.

Nordic Hygge's Värme Space Heater is a chic addition. This compact heater has a rounded face that avoids the bulky look of heaters, seamlessly blending in with your decor.

The heater produces less sound when compared to conventional models. The most interesting feature is its detachable hand warmer. It can keep your hand warm for up to an hour, relieving your fingers from cramps and the cold.

However, for safety, the heater turns off after about four hours automatically, but you can use it again once it cools down.

Alternatively, if you need something a bit more heavy-duty but still compact, Walton has you covered. They have a collection of great heaters, such as the WRH-PTC203T. This model has a slim design and has three modes: fan, warm, and hot.

The power settings can be set to 1,000W or 2,000W and comes with overheat protection.

Price: The Värme Space Heater costs Tk8,059 and the Walton WRH-PTC203T costs Tk4,500

Where to buy: The Värme Space Heater can be found at Ubuy and Walton WRH-PTC203T can be found at https://eplaza.waltonbd.com/

Bluetooth beanie

Beanies and headphones always tend to clash with each other. One covers the ears while the other needs access to them.

However, now, you can find a fusion of the two. Known as the Wireless Beanie by SMINIKER, you do not have to worry about tugging at earphones under your beanie, or having a layer of fabric between your ears and headphones. The beanie essentially has built-in earphones in them that can connect to any Bluetooth device. The earphones are inserted in pockets in the beanie.

So, if you want to wash it, you can simply remove the earphones from the pockets and wash the fabric. The device is also chargeable using any USB cable.

Price: Tk1,686

Where to find: Ubuy