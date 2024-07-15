The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

Makeup is serious business—ask anyone who has ever panicked over smudged eyeliner five minutes before an important meeting. But sometimes, amidst the chaos of contouring and the perplexities of primers, a product name comes along that makes you giggle like a toddler in a toy store.

Today, we're diving into the world of makeup products with the most hilarious names. Prepare to laugh, because these names are as entertaining as they are accurate!

Urban Decay's 'Perversion Mascara'

If you think "perversion" is a strong word to describe a mascara, wait until you see your lashes after using this product. This mascara promises lashes so thick, dark and long that it should come with a warning label.

Photo: Collected

Its creamy mascara formula thickens and lengthens and can be used to create a natural look, or you can build it up for longer, more dramatic lashes. It's a non-clumping, flake-free mascara that gives you a genuine lash lift.

Plus, it's paraben-free and cruelty-free, if we're counting advantages. It's perfect for those days when you want to bat your eyes and have people wonder if you're secretly plotting world domination.

While the name 'Perversion' might sound risky, the real risk is not having the dangerously bold lashes that this mascara gives you.

Where to find: Shopaholic BD

Price: Tk 1,880 for 12 ml

NARS' 'Orgasm X' Blush

When it comes to cheeky names, NARS takes the cake with 'Orgasm X'. Let's address the elephant in the room: the name 'Orgasm' for a blush is a pretty bold marketing choice to make.

However, providing you with a buildable, blendable, and indispensable flush, Orgasm X delivers a natural rush of colour that is fitting to its name and will surely have people wondering what exactly you've been up to.

Photo: Collected

The superfine, micronized powder ensures a silky application that's irresistible, while its peachy-pink hue with a touch of shimmer gives your cheeks that "I've been busy" glow without any of the associated cardio.

One swipe and you might just understand why it's a cult favourite. Whether you're going for sheer or bold, this blush adapts like a chameleon to every skin tone. A light swipe is enough to make you blush like you've just received the best compliment of your life.

Where to find : The Mall BD

Price: Tk4,940

Too Faced's 'Better Than Sex Mascara'

All it takes is one try of the "Better than Sex" mascara by Too Faced to understand why it is being compared to a romantic rendezvous. One swipe of this mascara produces lashes so voluptuous that you might just forget about date night.

The unique collagen-fueled formula thickens, lengthens, and curls after just one coat. Add in the hourglass-shaped brush that unlocks the magic, and you've got lashes that could easily make someone jealous in a second.

Photo: Collected

The mascara that boldly claims to be "Better Than Sex" has set the bar quite high. With promises of voluminous, sky-high lashes, we can confirm that this mascara delivers drama and dimension that could very well make your other half a bit envious of your beauty routine.

Where to find: Shajgoj

Price: Tk1,600

MAC's 'Lady Danger' Lipstick

Brace yourselves for the daring and bold MAC "Lady Danger" lipstick. This creamy, rich formulation offers ultra-smooth application and intense colour payoff, making it a favourite among makeup enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Photo: Collected

With a name like "Lady Danger," this lipstick definitely packs a punch. A single coat will help you feel like you can conquer the world—or at least your next Zoom meeting. This vibrant, fiery red shade comes in handy when you want your lips to do all the talking, preferably with a little sass.

Where to find: Beautiv BD

Price: Tk2,940

Huda Beauty's 'Trophy Wife' Liquid Matte Lipstick

Move over, Oscar winners; there's a new trophy in town. Huda Beauty's "Trophy Wife" Liquid Matte Lipstick is the ultimate prize for your pout.

This rosewood shade gives you a highly pigmented, long-lasting colour with a matte finish that stays put no matter what. Both cruelty-free and gluten-free, this lipstick might just be the best thing that has touched your lips since your first cup of coffee this morning.

Photo: Collected

The only drawback? Everyone will be asking if they can borrow your trophy, and unfortunately, this one's not for sharing.

Where to find: AfsheenBD

Price: Tk2,800