A flower bouquet that lights up

A bouquet always makes for a meaningful gift, no matter the occasion. Now, picture a tulip bouquet with each bloom softly lit from within, casting a gentle glow.

Be it a proposal day, birthday or just a regular day with a genuine effort to make someone feel better.

Flora BD, established by Sadman Sadad Ahmed and his wife, Fardina Rahman, has quickly become a prominent brand in Bangladesh's home decor scene, particularly known for its hand-crafted artificial flower arrangements. The couple's shared love for tulips sparked the creation of a unique line of artificial tulip showpieces, unlike anything available locally.

Flora BD started with a whimsical cloud-shaped mirror tulip lamp, followed by a diverse collection of round and square tulip arrangements. Their round tulip set, priced at Tk1,499, quickly gained popularity, selling over 1,100 units in just a year.

Photo: Courtesy

After that, the brand launched its vibrant bouquets, available in colours like blue, purple, pink, yellow, and multicolour (with pink being a favourite), adding a splash of colour to any space. The highlight is their tulip bouquet of over 25 flowers, priced at Tk1,950, which has been widely praised by customers nationwide.

To ensure top quality, the brand sources premium materials from China and Thailand. Each bouquet is carefully quality-checked, packed with thermocol and bubble wrap, and marked as fragile to ensure safe delivery across Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

Sadman shared, "Seeing our customers' happiness with our products drives us every day. Some even come to our warehouse for same-day pickup, which is a joy to see."

Available at: Flora BD

