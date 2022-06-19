Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

Dads can sometimes be difficult to shop for. As fathers raise and protect us, they end up giving their all without asking for much in return. With the arrival of Father's Day, it is the time to show our appreciation for the silent and humble hero in our lives.

We have compiled a list of great gift ideas that will fit right into your dad's life, in case you have not found the right gift for him yet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Picture: Courtesy

If your dad is an advocate for learning, no matter the age, then he is probably a reader.

If he loves reading, it is a great time to pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite for him. This device features a backlight for all-hours reading and an expanded 32 GB of storage, which is enough to hold thousands of titles.

The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, built-in Wi-Fi connection, E Ink display with adjustable text size and colour temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port.

Price: Starts from Tk11,500.

Where to find: Gadget & Gear

Philips Multigroom Series 3000 6-in-1 Trimmer

Trimmers are an essential part of grooming for any man. Father's Day is a great opportunity to get your dad a new multifunctional trimmer to help him look his best.

Picture: Courtesy

While Philips is already known as a reliable shaver and trimmer brand, the Multigroom Series 3000 6-in-1 Trimmer is a versatile grooming solution that can be used for the face and hair.

This trimmer offers advanced styling and precision with six quality tools for styling and trimming hair. The DualCut self-sharpening blades will not dull, rust, or break. They deliver maximum precision, while the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

Price: Tk2,800-Tk3,500

Where to find: Daraz

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

While earphones can be a great gift for anyone, they are essential for people with busy hands. Fathers, especially, are the pros at multitasking. If he is struggling to carry his phone all around the house while working or running errands, he needs the best earphones.

Picture: Courtesy

Gift him a pair of wireless earbuds to take a bit of the load off his hands, and so that he will not have to watch videos on his phone at full volume anymore.

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds offer some of the best noise cancellation yet in a pair of earbuds, which means gifting these will allow your dad a moment to himself while working from home or travelling.

The earbuds also offer dynamic, rich sound and handle voice calls well — a boon for dads who tend to talk on the phone while out and about.

Price: Starts from Tk23,500

Where to find: www.shopz.com.bd