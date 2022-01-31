Elephant Combo: A dream toy of every child

31 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 03:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Elephant Combo, in short, is the dream toy of every child out there. With its vibrant colours such as blue, red and yellow, this slider and swing set is bound to attract any kid.   

Besides a slider and a swing, the combo also has a basket on the side of the slide for your kid to play basketball. Made for the 3years+ kids, this combo will encourage them to do the physical activity they are supposed to for early development.

If you have an extended budget, this toy can be a great addition to your garage, balcony or any other open space. 

Price: TK10,200 (Offer price)

Where to buy: RFL Houseware

 

