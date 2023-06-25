Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

Eid Ul Adha is right around the corner, and the festivities come with the tall order of managing Qurbani meat and planning delicious dishes for yourself, your family and your friends. This implies that having superior cooking equipment this Eid is imperative.

It is time to gear up your kitchen for a memorable culinary experience. A well-equipped kitchen can help you create culinary wonders, awe your guests and make you look like a master chef.

And we've picked out a list of items that can help you in the kitchen to do just that.

Electric Pressure Cooker

First up is the pressure cooker. We're all accustomed to the pressure cooker in our kitchen. It is the best way to cook in a short time, especially if you are cooking meat. To streamline your cooking process and make the most of your Eid ul Adha celebrations, consider adding an electric pressure cooker to your kitchen arsenal.

Photo: Collected

Walton offers the best value-for-money electric pressure cooker in the market. The quality build and ergonomic design make it the perfect cookware for your kitchen. It also serves as a versatile kitchen companion that can help you prepare a variety of dishes. It has an automated timer for various types of cooking, ensuring you have jack-of-all-trade equipment for your culinary creations. They are equipped with advanced safety mechanisms to ensure worry-free cooking, giving you the best option for a hassle-free kitchen environment.

Where to buy: Walton. Price: 5,800 BDT

Meat Grinder

To enhance your culinary experience, consider adding a meat grinder to your kitchen inventory. One of the key advantages of owning a meat grinder is the ability to create customised meat blends.

Photo: Collected

The Panasonic Meat Grinder is a versatile and powerful appliance designed to help you grind meat in a breeze. It features a durable and efficient 1300-watt motor. With its three cutting plates, it allows you to choose the coarseness of the grind based on your preferences. Whether you're making burgers, sausages, or meatloaf, you can easily adjust the grinder to achieve the desired output. The parts are easy to disassemble, making it convenient to clean each component thoroughly. Additionally, the grinder's stainless steel housing ensures durability and enhances its overall aesthetic appeal.

Where to buy: MK Electronics. Price: 14,500 BDT

Electric Barbeque Grill

To make the most of this bountiful occasion, having a barbeque dish is the best way to share the joy with your friends and family. One excellent tool for such gatherings is the Miyako Barbeque Grill. This versatile and high-performance grill provides the perfect platform to savour the flavours of barbecued food from the comfort of your own home.

Photo: Collected

With its spacious cooking area and durable iron cooking grid, the BQ-1803 ensures even heat distribution, allowing the meat to cook to perfection. Its adjustable temperature control mechanism allows you to select the heat level to suit your cooking needs. The removable ash collector tray makes the task of cleaning up after a delightful barbeque feast effortless. The grill's sturdy legs and wheels also offer mobility, allowing you to set up your grill wherever you desire.

Where to buy: Miyako. Price: 3,450 BDT

Food Processor

Last but least is a food processor. A food processor is a versatile kitchen appliance that can significantly reduce preparation time. It takes the hassle out of tedious chopping, slicing and dicing. The Vision food processor is the best option for your kitchen. With its powerful motor and various attachments, it can quickly and efficiently process large quantities of ingredients, saving you valuable time during your Eid ul Adha cooking endeavours.

Photo: Collected

The Vision food processor comes with various cutting blade options. Ensuring that your cooking ingredients are uniformly processed. It's also designed with convenience in mind, making it easy to clean. This means less time spent cleaning and more time enjoying the festivities.

Where to buy: Vision. Price: 5,700 BDT

