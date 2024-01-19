Is the Dyson Airwrap Styler worth the price tag?

In the fast-paced world of fashion and beauty, where trends are ever-evolving, the Dyson Airwrap Styler has emerged as a game-changer since its debut in 2018. Priced at Tk73,000, this unique hair styling set has ignited discussions not only for its hefty price tag but also for its revolutionary features that have made it the go-to choice for celebrities and style aficionados alike.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler stands out in its ability to dry, curl, shape, and smooth hair without the risk of heat damage. It is made with precision using aluminum and the machine has a power of 1300 watts.

The innovative Coanda airflow technology, integrated into re-engineered attachments like barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer, elevates the styling experience. Dyson's substantial investment in cutting-edge technology positions the Airwrap as a standout in the market.

One of its exceptional features is the constant monitoring of airflow temperature, ensuring protection against extreme heat damage during styling. Designed for various hair types, lengths, and styles, the Airwrap is most effective on damp hair, with a recommended 80% dryness before styling.

The styling set comes in an elegant leather case, ensuring careful storage of the styler and its various attachments, adding a touch of sophistication to the user experience. Its versatility is a key highlight, functioning as a multi-purpose tool that can be used as a blow dryer, brush/blow dryer, flatiron, and curling irons with adjustable temperature settings (1.2-inch and 1.6-inch).

The airflow design takes hair styling to the next level by adding volume through the circulation of air, avoiding the common issue of flatness. Beyond its styling capabilities, the Dyson Airwrap Styler prioritises hair health with its lower heat usage, cool shot feature for setting styles, and the convenience of serving as an all-in-one hair tool from wet to dry. This approach makes it a go-to choice for those who seek both versatility and hair care in their styling routine.

Now, the pivotal question arises: Is the price tag justified? Well, for those primarily seeking styling capabilities, there are more budget-friendly alternatives from brands like Philips or Remington that deliver similar results.

Fatema-Tuz-Zohra, an LLB student and fashion enthusiast, shared her experience, "The curls come out very nice, almost like done by an expert. But, sadly, it doesn't stay long in my hair. I don't even have high-volume hair. I think this is the problem with the city's humidity."

However, for those prioritising heat protection and the health of their hair, the Dyson Airwrap Styler proves to be a worthy investment. Its benefits of reduced heat exposure and versatile styling make it an intelligent choice for hair enthusiasts who prioritise the well-being of their locks. While it may be a substantial investment for occasional users, for those who invest considerable time in their hair, the Dyson Airwrap Styler is undoubtedly worth the splurge.

Price: Tk73,000

Where to buy: Daraz, UBuy, Dessercart