Is the Dyson Airwrap Styler worth the price tag?

Brands

Mahnoor Tabassum
19 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 11:27 am

Is the Dyson Airwrap Styler worth the price tag?

Priced at Tk73,000, the Dyson Airwrap Styler has become the talk of the town, not just for its hefty price tag, but for its groundbreaking features that have made it the preferred choice for celebrities and style enthusiasts

Mahnoor Tabassum
19 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 11:27 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In the fast-paced world of fashion and beauty, where trends are ever-evolving, the Dyson Airwrap Styler has emerged as a game-changer since its debut in 2018. Priced at  Tk73,000, this unique hair styling set has ignited discussions not only for its hefty price tag but also for its revolutionary features that have made it the go-to choice for celebrities and style aficionados alike.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler stands out in its ability to dry, curl, shape, and smooth hair without the risk of heat damage. It is made with precision using aluminum and the machine has a power of 1300 watts.

The innovative Coanda airflow technology, integrated into re-engineered attachments like barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer, elevates the styling experience. Dyson's substantial investment in cutting-edge technology positions the Airwrap as a standout in the market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of its exceptional features is the constant monitoring of airflow temperature, ensuring protection against extreme heat damage during styling. Designed for various hair types, lengths, and styles, the Airwrap is most effective on damp hair, with a recommended 80% dryness before styling.

The styling set comes in an elegant leather case, ensuring careful storage of the styler and its various attachments, adding a touch of sophistication to the user experience. Its versatility is a key highlight, functioning as a multi-purpose tool that can be used as a blow dryer, brush/blow dryer, flatiron, and curling irons with adjustable temperature settings (1.2-inch and 1.6-inch). 

The airflow design takes hair styling to the next level by adding volume through the circulation of air, avoiding the common issue of flatness. Beyond its styling capabilities, the Dyson Airwrap Styler prioritises hair health with its lower heat usage, cool shot feature for setting styles, and the convenience of serving as an all-in-one hair tool from wet to dry. This approach makes it a go-to choice for those who seek both versatility and hair care in their styling routine.

Now, the pivotal question arises: Is the price tag justified? Well, for those primarily seeking styling capabilities, there are more budget-friendly alternatives from brands like Philips or Remington that deliver similar results.

Fatema-Tuz-Zohra, an LLB student and fashion enthusiast, shared her experience, "The curls come out very nice, almost like done by an expert. But, sadly, it doesn't stay long in my hair. I don't even have high-volume hair. I think this is the problem with the city's humidity."

However, for those prioritising heat protection and the health of their hair, the Dyson Airwrap Styler proves to be a worthy investment. Its benefits of reduced heat exposure and versatile styling make it an intelligent choice for hair enthusiasts who prioritise the well-being of their locks. While it may be a substantial investment for occasional users, for those who invest considerable time in their hair, the Dyson Airwrap Styler is undoubtedly worth the splurge.

Price: Tk73,000 

Where to buy: Daraz, UBuy, Dessercart

 

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

4h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

2h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

3h | Panorama
The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

14h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

15h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

16h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

18h | Videos