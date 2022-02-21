Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
21 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 03:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Every tea or coffee lover's dream is to have a mug that maintains the temperature of the drink and also looks nice. The clear double wall glass coffee mugs are made of borosilicate glass. 

The light-weight mug has a strong handle that makes holding the mug manageable. The insulation effect of the double walls keeps your iced coffee colder for longer and the thermal properties of this design tackles condensation.

Made of premium quality materials, these attractive glass coffee mugs have been designed and manufactured for everyday use. You can use them in the microwave and also keep them in the freezer. The product has 4 stars on Amazon. 

Where to get: CoffeeRoma, Lunar Cloud BD

Price: Tk500-Tk700, depending on the size

