Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Adventure Shop has been the ultimate destination for outdoor enthusiasts since 2013. Nestled in the heart of Pragati Sarani, Gulshan, this premiere store is a paradise for thrill-seekers, offering a vast array of top-tier gear and equipment meticulously selected to elevate your camping, hiking, and trekking adventures.

From state-of-the-art tents that provide reliable shelter in the wilderness to rugged backpacks engineered for maximum comfort and organisation, Adventure Shop presents a diverse selection of exceptional products catering to both novices and seasoned adventurers.

We have gone through their popular product lineup, ensuring you are well-equipped for your upcoming escapades in the great outdoors.

Ozark Trail 9' x 8' Dome Tent

Photo: Courtesy

The Ozark Trail 9' x 8' Dome Tent is a budget-friendly camping option that offers a comfortable and reliable shelter for small groups or families. With its classic dome design, it provides ample headroom and a spacious interior, accommodating up to four people. This particular tent comes with a straightforward setup, colour-coded poles, and included stakes for hassle-free assembly. Its multiple windows and mesh roof offer excellent ventilation to keep the interior cool and minimise condensation. Additional features like storage pockets and an electrical cord access port add convenience. The tent delivers solid value for its price, making it a practical choice for affordable and easy camping trips in fair weather.

Price: Tk4,800

Ocean Pack Dry Bag Sack

Photo: Courtesy

The Ocean Pack Dry Bag Sack is a reliable and versatile waterproof storage solution for your outdoor adventures. Made from durable materials with welded seams, this dry bag sack ensures your belongings stay dry and protected, even in the harshest conditions. Experience convenience and peace of mind with the versatile product – perfect for kayaking, hiking, or camping. Its comfortable backpack straps and durable waterproof design make it an essential companion for all your water-based and rainy day adventures, keeping your gear safe and dry in any condition.

Price: Tk1,300

Teton Sports Sleeping Bag

Photo: Courtesy

The TETON Sports Sleeping Bag is a top-notch choice for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a cosy and comfortable night's sleep. With its high-quality insulation, this sleeping bag provides an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and exceptional performance in various weather conditions. Equipped with draft collars, hoods, and zipper baffles, it ensures optimal warmth and cosiness. Its durability, packability, and additional features make it a reliable and practical choice for every adventure.

Price: Tk3,000

Life Jacket

Photo: Courtesy

A life jacket is an essential safety gear for any water-based adventure, and it delivers exceptional performance and peace of mind. It offers excellent buoyancy and a secure fit, ensuring your safety in the water. With adjustable straps, this jacket provides a customised and comfortable fit for individuals of various body types. Designed with reflective elements to enhance visibility, making it easier for rescuers to locate someone in an emergency. Whether you're kayaking, boating, or enjoying water activities, this essential companion ensures you can fully embrace your adventures while prioritising your safety.

Price: Tk750

