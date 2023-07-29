Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Brands

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
29 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

From state-of-the-art tents that provide reliable shelter in the wilderness to rugged backpacks engineered for maximum comfort and organisation, Adventure Shop presents a diverse selection of exceptional products catering to both novices and seasoned adventurers

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
29 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 09:57 pm
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Adventure Shop has been the ultimate destination for outdoor enthusiasts since 2013. Nestled in the heart of Pragati Sarani, Gulshan, this premiere store is a paradise for thrill-seekers, offering a vast array of top-tier gear and equipment meticulously selected to elevate your camping, hiking, and trekking adventures. 

From state-of-the-art tents that provide reliable shelter in the wilderness to rugged backpacks engineered for maximum comfort and organisation, Adventure Shop presents a diverse selection of exceptional products catering to both novices and seasoned adventurers. 

We have gone through their popular product lineup, ensuring you are well-equipped for your upcoming escapades in the great outdoors.

Ozark Trail 9' x 8' Dome Tent

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ozark Trail 9' x 8' Dome Tent is a budget-friendly camping option that offers a comfortable and reliable shelter for small groups or families. With its classic dome design, it provides ample headroom and a spacious interior, accommodating up to four people. This particular tent comes with a straightforward setup, colour-coded poles, and included stakes for hassle-free assembly. Its multiple windows and mesh roof offer excellent ventilation to keep the interior cool and minimise condensation. Additional features like storage pockets and an electrical cord access port add convenience. The tent delivers solid value for its price, making it a practical choice for affordable and easy camping trips in fair weather.

Price: Tk4,800

Ocean Pack Dry Bag Sack

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ocean Pack Dry Bag Sack is a reliable and versatile waterproof storage solution for your outdoor adventures. Made from durable materials with welded seams, this dry bag sack ensures your belongings stay dry and protected, even in the harshest conditions. Experience convenience and peace of mind with the versatile product – perfect for kayaking, hiking, or camping. Its comfortable backpack straps and durable waterproof design make it an essential companion for all your water-based and rainy day adventures, keeping your gear safe and dry in any condition.

Price: Tk1,300

Teton Sports Sleeping Bag

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The TETON Sports Sleeping Bag is a top-notch choice for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a cosy and comfortable night's sleep. With its high-quality insulation, this sleeping bag provides an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and exceptional performance in various weather conditions. Equipped with draft collars, hoods, and zipper baffles, it ensures optimal warmth and cosiness. Its durability, packability, and additional features make it a reliable and practical choice for every adventure.

Price: Tk3,000

Life Jacket

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A life jacket is an essential safety gear for any water-based adventure, and it delivers exceptional performance and peace of mind. It offers excellent buoyancy and a secure fit, ensuring your safety in the water. With adjustable straps, this jacket provides a customised and comfortable fit for individuals of various body types. Designed with reflective elements to enhance visibility, making it easier for rescuers to locate someone in an emergency. Whether you're kayaking, boating, or enjoying water activities, this essential companion ensures you can fully embrace your adventures while prioritising your safety.

Price: Tk750
 

Features

Adventure / gears

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

13h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

5h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

6h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

6h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

8h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon