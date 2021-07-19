Details of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leaked online

Samsung is expected to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Ahead of the company's upcoming event, reports have already detailed all the devices that the company is expected to launch at the event.

The list includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Now, a new report divulges more details about the Galaxy Buds 2.

A tipster Tim Schneeberger (via XDA Developers) found an early beta version of the Galaxy Buds 2 plugin on Samsung's update server, which leaves nothing to the imagination.

Details shared by the tipster revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 will come in a total of five colour variants, which includes black, white, grey/ green, violet, and yellow colour variants.

APK from the unreleased version of the app has also revealed that the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with a bunch of customisable tap settings, which includes an active noise cancellation feature and ambient sound settings.

It will also come with a sound equaliser and notifications that can be read out loud.

Additionally, the APK reveals that the individual earbud in the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with a battery capacity of 61mAh each while the case will come with a battery capacity of 472mAh. They will also have a redesigned battery screen in the app.

For most parts, the Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to be a stripped-down version of the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, some features remain missing from its lineup for now. For instance, the Galaxy Buds 2 are not expected to feature 360-degree sound or the outside double-tap volume controls, at least for now. Moreover, there is no option to adjust the ANC feature also.

That said, Samsung has not confirmed these details yet. So, we will have to wait until August 11 to know the details.