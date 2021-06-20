Daraz starts campaign celebrating Father’s Day

E-commerce platform Daraz started a campaign today titled "Amar Baba Super Hero" to celebrate Father's Day.

Customers can buy various gift items like perfume, shaving cream, chocolates, trimmer and other gift items for their fathers with discounts till 24 June, said a press release.

During the campaign, interested participants can post their favourite memory with their fathers and post to Facebook in the form of an image or a story.

The participants have to use specific hashtags for their entry to get counted – #SuperDad and #Daraz. The winners will be selected based on the highest likes and reactions.

Additionally, Daraz has conducted a Facebook Live Session regarding the campaign on Father's Day. And a short video was posted on the same platform from Daraz employees to wish all their fathers on the big day.

Moreover, customers purchasing products from Daraz can enjoy a 5% discount (minimum amount Tk100 and maximum value Tk300) by using the voucher code of AMARBABA.

Consumers can also benefit from a 5% prepayment discount on all cards and bKash for up to BDT 100 (There is no minimum order value for the prepayment discount)

The campaign is powered by Clear Men, Studio X, and Kool. The following are the gift sponsors of the campaign – Old Spice, Gillette, Kool, Lyla Blanc, Skin Café, Zayn & Myza, Redien, Wild Stone, Studio X, GETWELL, and JMI.