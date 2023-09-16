Curato: The art of curating gifts

Curato is a modern gifting platform, the first of its kind in Bangladesh. The brand collaborates with other local brands and companies to curate visually appealing gift boxes.

The platform has seamlessly merged the art of curated presents with the lifestyle of thoughtful gestures, ensuring that each gift box resonates far beyond the occasion.

Curato's gift boxes are thoughtfully designed around specific themes, experiences, or occasions, and they feature a selection of carefully chosen products that harmonise with one another. Each gift has its own unique narrative.

The personalised gift collections offered by Curato span a wide range of themes, catering to various tastes and special moments. Whether it's the comforting essence of the "House Warming" collection or the tranquil tones of the "Pink Hour" set, every box is meticulously curated to evoke emotions and create meaningful experiences.

Enthusiasts of fine coffee will delight in the "Coffee Connoisseur" and "Coffee Lover's Delight" collections, while "Cha and Taa" and "Tea Time Bliss" offer a serene tea-time escape.

International flavours take centre stage with the "Taste of Italy" and "Pasta Night" selections, while the "Chocolate Fondue Fun" takes the collection to new heights. For those seeking hands-on engagement, the "DIY Popsicle Kit" presents a creative endeavour.

Furthermore, Curato offers the convenience of corporate gifting customisation, ensuring that the sentiment of appreciation translates seamlessly into curated gestures for valued associates.

Curato's new personalised gifts truly show how much they care about 'heartfelt connections.' Their special gift boxes capture feelings and stories, letting people make lasting memories with their loved ones.

TBS went through Curato's collection and picked the three best gift boxes.

Mommy And Me

Photo: Courtesy

The Mommy And Me gift box is a celebration of unconditional love and connection between a mother and her baby. Inside the thoughtfully curated gift box, you will discover a carefully selected assortment of premium ingredients and accessories, designed to create lasting memories of warmth and togetherness.

This particular gift box is more than just a collection of items. In a world filled with distractions, these carefully selected elements encourage you to pause, savour, and celebrate the beauty of motherhood for new mothers.

This box contains:

Two types of loose-leaf teas (20g x2)

Locally sourced honey (70ml)

Honey dipper

Kauss glass mug (ISHO)

Nino Star baby rattle (ISHO)

Cub Klub baby romper (Yellow or Green)

Tea steeping recipe card

Mommy and baby tips

Price: Tk4,090

Pasta Night

Photo: Courtesy

The Pasta Night gift box is a thoughtful effort by team Curato to elevate your date night. Cooking together fosters intimacy and fun, making it a memorable shared experience. Inside the gift box, you will discover carefully selected ingredients and accessories, designed to make your pasta night truly extraordinary.

Premium ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes ensure a delicious meal, while the collectable glass jars and colourful bowl add a touch of romance to your table setting. It is a recipe for the couple who wants to have a perfect date night.

This box contains:

Olio Orollio extra virgin olive oil (250 ml)

Dry pasta (4 servings)

Red sauce (100g)

White sauce (100g)

Cooking utensils x3

Red and white chequered apron

ISHO's ribbet flat bowl (green or yellow)

Recipe cards x5

Collectible Curato glass jars

Price: Tk7,290

Tea Time Bliss

Photo: Courtesy

This particular gift box is carefully designed to enhance your tea experience and to bring you a moment of bliss. Steeped in love and brewed with care, this tea gift includes collectible Curato glass jars in the Tea Time Bliss gift box enhances the presentation, adds functional value, and provides a lasting remembrance. These reusable jars are eco-friendly and customisable, and elevate the gift, showing thoughtfulness and care, making it an appreciated gesture for a gift on any occasion.

This box contains:

Two types of loose-leaf teas (20g x2)

Savoury snack (100g)

Locally sourced honey

Honey dipper

Teapot (600ml)

Tea steeping recipe card

Collectible Curato glass jars

Price: Tk3,690