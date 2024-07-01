Cool personal care tools you must try

Skincare is no longer limited to applying chemical or organic products on the skin. From taking supplements to using different tools, skincare has evolved into a complete lifestyle.

Social media, especially TikTok, is currently experiencing a surge of viral reels where influencers enthusiastically promote innovative skincare tools like derma rollers, konjac sponges, LED wands etc.

However, as most of these items are available on Amazon, they often prove inconvenient for Bangladeshis trying to purchase them, leaving our consumers searching for more accessible options.

To help local customers with personal care tools, Majdah Jabeen started DHEO in 2018.

"I was frustrated with the lack of high-quality personal care products in Bangladesh. I saw many people bringing low-quality products from abroad without proper information about their use," Majdah stated.

"I wanted to create a brand that was laser focused first on finding high quality and unique personal care products around the world, and second, helping Bangladeshis use them with knowledge and confidence," she said.

DHEO's products are mainly sourced from North America, Asia and some European countries. With more than 20 innovative products, DHEO's customer base caters to a wide age spectrum, ensuring there's something for everyone.

"We have products that are designed for older customers, such as our Therapeutic Gel Socks and Gloves, or our Titanium Medical Grade Derma Rollers for skin rejuvenation. We also serve younger customers with products like our American Bentonite Clay used to manage acne and scarring," she added.

The Business Standard reviewed five innovative products available on DHEO.

Red light therapy wand

Gone are the days when LED therapy was confined to professional salons. With the portable red light therapy wand offered by DHEO, you can now enjoy salon-quality treatments in the comfort of your home.

The LED wand is sleek and lightweight, making it easy to handle and manoeuvre around the face in the 180-degree range. The wand features a comfortable grip and a simple interface, making it user-friendly even for those new to light therapy. The red light therapy penetrates deep into the skin, promoting collagen production and enhancing skin rejuvenation.

Photo: DHEO

Unlike some skincare treatments, the LED wand is gentle and pain-free. There's no discomfort during use, and it does not cause any irritation, even on sensitive skin. Anyone over 20 can use the product.

Price: Tk4,270

Derma stamp

A derma stamp is a versatile skincare tool designed for microneedling - a process that creates tiny punctures in the skin to stimulate collagen production and promote skin rejuvenation. It is suitable for use on both the scalp and skin.

Photo: DHEO

It helps stimulate hair growth and addresses issues such as acne scars, large pores, and uneven skin texture, resulting in a more refined and even complexion. With consistent use, it can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving your skin a smoother, more youthful look.

The Derma Stamp by DHEO features a lid for protection and an adjustable needle mechanism on the other end, allowing you to customise the needle size according to your needs and tolerance.

However, users are advised not to use the same stamp for both the skin and scalp, to maintain hygiene and effectiveness.

Price: Tk900

Ice roller with jade stone

Ice roller is an indispensable tool for skincare. It works like magic for makeup preparation as well. The ice roller by DHEO is thoughtfully designed with a jade stone head that glides smoothly over the skin.

Photo: DHEO

Using the ice roller is incredibly straightforward. Simply put water through the hole of the silicon mould and plug the head. Then store it in the freezer and roll it over the desired areas of the face and body for a few minutes.

The cooling sensation is instantly relaxing and invigorating, making it a great addition to both morning and evening routines. The jade stone not only looks beautiful but also feels luxuriously cool even before you pop it in the freezer. The handle is ergonomic and easy to grip, making the roller comfortable to use.

Price: Tk1,150

Silicone scalp massager

Massaging is a crucial step in shampooing our hair, typically done with bare hands. However, for a thorough and effective massage with circular motions, hands alone do not suffice. Here enters the silicone scalp massager by DHEO, a game-changer in hair care routines.

Photo: DHEO

The silicone scalp massager by DHEO features a compact, ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. The flexible silicone bristles are soft yet sturdy, providing a gentle yet effective massage without irritating the scalp.

The handle offers a secure grip, even when wet, making it easy to use in the shower. Made from high-quality silicone, the massager is durable and long-lasting and available in three colours- black, magenta and mauve pink.

It's resistant to mould and mildew, making it hygienic and easy to maintain. A quick rinse after each use is all it takes to keep it clean.

Price: Tk550

Facial cleansing brush

The facial cleansing brush by DHEO comes in a compact, round size. The other side of the brush has a soft silicon massager that helps you exfoliate the skin gently. The brush provides a deeper clean compared to manual cleansing, effectively removing impurities and unclogging pores.

Photo: DHEO

It gently exfoliates the skin, removing dead cells and promoting a smoother, more radiant complexion. Regular use helps improve skin texture and reduce dry patches.

By thoroughly cleansing and exfoliating, the brush allows serums, moisturisers, and other skincare products to penetrate more deeply and work more effectively.

Price: Tk400

Available at: www.facebook.com/shopdheo