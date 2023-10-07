Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

Rickshaw, a three-wheeled vehicle, is well known internationally for its traditional arts. Now, inspired by these vehicles plying the bustling lanes of Dhaka, a bunch of talented artisans are turning ordinary objects into dazzling pieces of crafts, implanting them with dynamic tones of culture.

The creative efforts in rickshaw painting are transforming people's perspectives on everyday objects such as teapots, jars, tea tables, foldable laptop tables, glassware, lampshades, sunglasses, and wall mirrors with innovative designs.

According to historical sources, the rickshaw was introduced in Bangladesh in 1919, and the artworks — geometric designs, flowers, birds and faces of hero-heroines of the film industry, inspired by cinema banners — were added in 1950.

The motifs of rickshaw art prominently feature colours like red, yellow, green, and blue. What was once oil paintings adorning the canvas roofs of rickshaws has evolved into a form of neo-romanticism, reflecting the craftsmanship passed down through generations. This artistic movement has emerged in Bangladesh as a means to preserve cultural heritage within a contemporary aesthetic.

TBS selected popular rickshaw-painting-themed lifestyle items from three distinct brands.

Jars of joy

Photo: Collected

Home decor jars and even food containers now feature vibrant colours and intricate patterns inspired by rickshaw art, perfect for those who wish to infuse a touch of tradition into their home decor. These jars by BeshiDeshi are available in various sizes and serve versatile purposes, from storing items to enhancing the aesthetics of your living spaces.

Tales in tea sets

Photo: Collected

Whether it's reading a book alone or engaging in lively group conversations where stories are shared, both experiences are incomplete without a cup of tea. Now, artisans are infusing the art of rickshaw painting into tea culture. Among the most captivating canvases are tea kettles, where hand-painted art tells the tales of historic events, local stories, and preserves cherished traditions.

Hariken of nostalgia

Photo: Collected

During the days of load-shedding when areas plunged into darkness due to power outages, rooms used to be illuminated by the inner flame of hariken lamps. While this is now a nostalgic memory for those who grew up in the '90s, a local brand named Protibha captured this sentiment by incorporating rickshaw art onto hariken lamps, transforming them into cherished home decor items.

Functional yet beautiful tables

Photo: Collected

If you're serving your tea in rickshaw-painted teapots and cups, why not complement it by placing them on a beautifully crafted wooden or glass table? Craftsmen are now applying their creative rickshaw artistry to tables, adorning them with intricate patterns featuring peacocks and flowers. These pieces serve a dual purpose, functioning as both practical furniture and exquisite decorative accents, transforming your space into an artistic haven.

Shades of glory

Photo: Collected

The younger generation has developed a strong fascination with sunglasses, and it's not just about shielding their eyes from the sun or dust. Instead, it's all about embracing style and fashion with sunglasses. Artists are infusing a traditional rickshaw art touch by painting on sunglasses and offering them for sale. And people are enthusiastically incorporating these unique sunglasses into their outfits for various occasions, be it weddings, parties, or even casual Western attire.

Tech meets tradition

In this tech-dependent generation, gadgets dominate our everyday lives, with mobile phones being a prime example. Mobile phones have become not only essential tools but also fashion statements, with many individuals coordinating their mobile covers with their outfits. To cater to this trend, artists are incorporating a traditional touch of rickshaw art into mobile covers. Online platforms like Biskut Factory even offer customised mobile covers to meet the specific preferences of their customers.

Colour for your foyer

Photo: Collected

To create a captivating first impression for your guests as they enter your home, consider positioning a mirror adorned with rickshaw art in the entryway. This mirror by Biskut Factory not only provides a convenient last-minute touch-up spot before leaving home, but also serves as an artistic way to welcome your visitors.

Box of memories

Photo: Collected

In the past, village households would often have large tin boxes to store clothing and valuable items. However, with the introduction of various furniture pieces, this practice has gradually faded away. Nevertheless, if you have an appreciation for antique items, you can repurpose a decorative storage tin box to both store items and also enhance a corner of your home. You can find these types of boxes on BeshiDeshi.

