Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

After a whole month of fasting, Muslims around the world eagerly wait for the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr, a festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

During a time of celebration, gratitude, and most importantly, generosity, one of the cherished traditions during Eid is the exchanging of gifts — an act that symbolises love, appreciation, and unity within the community.

Whether it is for family, friends, or neighbours, finding the right present for your loved ones makes the celebrations more special.

So, from traditional sweets and delicacies to thoughtful tokens of affection, The Business Standard brings to you some thoughtful gifts that you can present to your loved ones this Eid.

Saud Assorted delights box from Kavazo

Life is short, so keep it sweet.

Photo: Collected

Finding the perfect gift on Eid can be a challenge, but there is nothing better than Kavazo's Saud Assorted delights box to make this festival sweet for someone you love.

Saud, which means 'blessed', comes in a delightful and sweet combo of three desserts: 'Sweet Crumbles', consisting of a date bar, a soft and chewy delight made from the finest dates, a Crispy Nut Biscuit, packed with nuts and a hint of spice, and finally a mixed Nut Brownie, combining the goodness of nuts and chocolate.

The assorted box also contains an assortment of dipped dates, of six flavours — Dark Chocolate, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Candied Orange, Coconut Cream, Pistachio, and Coffee. Dates are an essential in celebrations in Islam, and the assorted box, consisting of two dipped dates of each flavour, does not disappoint.

Price: Tk2,950

Maroon Rangoon dinner set from Porcelaina

On Eid, when families come together to celebrate, good food holds a special place. Picture this: a beautifully set table, adorned with elegant porcelain plates, bowls, and serving dishes. As loved ones gather around, the sight of a well-prepared meal served on such fine dinnerware enhances the whole dining experience.

Photo: Collected

The smooth texture and delicate design of Porcelana's Maroon Rangoon dinnerware is not only the perfect gift, but the colours and textures definitely come together to make the food look more appetising. After all, looks really do matter. From savoury biryanis to sweet desserts, each dish looks even more appetising when served on the high-quality Maroon Rangoon dinner set.

The beautiful set comes in two variants, 32 and 35-piece sets, consisting of snack size and dinner size plates, serving bowls, soup bowls, coffee and tea mugs, saucers and so much more that can withstand the rigours of regular use, making it a perfect gift.

Price: Tk13,923 for 32 pieces; Tk16,122 for 35 pieces

Pink Cotton table runner from Aarong

Just like your Eid outfits, your meal needs dressing-up too. What better fancy dining cloth than table runners? Table runners aren't just pieces of cloth, they are the silent contributors that make your Eid day meals look fancy.

Photo: Collected

Making parties more fun and beautiful, table runners are like fancy roads on a table. Whether it is a big party or just a small get-together, the pink cotton table runners from Aarong, with their intricate designs and vibrant colours, create a welcoming ambiance, making every meal feel like a grand occasion.

The single unit rectangular shaped runner is just about the right size to accommodate all your delicacies. The pink cotton runner with dark pink weaving is sized at 13.5 by 60 inches, and its high-quality fabric ensures durability and easy maintenance, allowing the table runner to be used year after year, becoming a cherished part of Eid celebrations for generations to come.

Price: Tk509.52

Oudh Ma'al Attar from Al Haramain

For centuries, scents have danced in the air, and for nearly 50 years, Al Haramain has kept this fragrant tradition alive. For our homes, a good scent throughout rooms makes it more presentable on Eid. A well-scented home adds to the festive spirit, making guests feel comfortable

Photo: Collected

Oudh Ma'al Attar by Al Haramain, with its exquisite blend of Oudh, Rose, Florals, Saffron, and Musk notes, is the perfect solution to ensure your home smells delightful during Eid dawats. The bukhoors are made from thin, brown strands infused with pure Oudh perfume oil, with each package containing 40 grams of Bukhoor, elegantly presented in a reusable box, making it a convenient and stylish addition to your home decor.

The Bukhhoor which requires a scent diffuser for the smell to disperse around the room, is made in Dubai, and is available for delivery within Dhaka for Tk60 and outside Dhaka for Tk130. You can also find the scent diffuser on the Al Haramain website.

Price: Tk2,300

Lavender Doormat from Beni Boonon

Eid in Bangladesh is about attending to guests and social gatherings all day long. And a welcoming doormat at your doorstep is exactly the kind of article you want to invite your guests with. Crafted entirely from 100% natural jute, the Lavender hand-printed door mat is a very thoughtful gift.

The mat is available in two shapes in variable sizes, rectangle and oval. Being locally designed and crafted, by buying it you are also supporting local communities and preserving cultural heritage, contributing to the livelihoods of skilled artisans and fostering economic empowerment.

Additionally, the colour guarantee ensures that the vibrant Lavender print will retain its beauty over time, adding a touch of elegance to any doorstep. Practical yet aesthetically pleasing, this doormat embodies both utility and beauty, making it a thoughtful and meaningful gift for loved ones to cherish during the festive season of Eid.

Price: Tk970

Rickshaw painted Aluminium kettle from Protibha

Tea holds great cultural significance in Bangladesh, being a staple beverage enjoyed throughout the country. Eid mornings would typically start with a cup of steaming tea. After fasting the entire month, it would be an absolute treat. So, the aluminium rickshaw painted kettle from Protibha makes for a perfect Eid gift for loved ones for several reasons.

Photo: Collected

The kettle, adorned with vibrant artwork, not only serves as a functional teapot but also celebrates Bangladesh's rich street art tradition, adding a touch of art and aesthetics to your Eid meals.

What makes the Protibha kettle particularly special is its local sourcing and craftsmanship. Made by skilled rickshaw artisans using locally sourced materials; by buying this, again, one not only delights their loved ones but also contributes to the livelihoods of local artisans, fostering economic empowerment within Bangladesh. In essence, it's a meaningful and elegant gift.

Price: Tk3,000