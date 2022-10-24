Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

The first time I got my hands on Burberry Touch For Her was in 2014. It was a blind purchase. I had bought it from Infinity Mega Mall, and back then, they did not have any testers.

Spending Tk 4,500 for a perfume, that too without getting to know the fragrance, was a big decision for me. But I am glad I went for it.

Launched in 1998, Touch For Her marked a revolutionary turning point in the house of Burberry. They introduced a more modern scent without being unfaithful to Burberry's original formula.

The fragrance is soft and casual with a hint of freshness in the top notes, which include blackcurrant, cassis, cranberry, and pink peppercorns; giving it beautiful floral middle notes. The base is solid and warm with the presence of tonka bean, vanilla, oakmoss, cedar and green almond.

The perfume is suitable for all occasions. However, many consider it a daytime perfume. This fragrance lingers on your skin for hours, and you will never get sick of it. In short, it is very versatile.

I also loved its bottle so much that I even made a DIY art piece out of its wooden cap.

If you are a person who is not afraid to make a splash, and enjoy being the centre of attention without going overboard, Burberry Touch is undoubtedly for you.

Rating: 8/10 (absolute value for money)

Price: Tk 4,500 - Tk 5,000 (depending on the dollar rate and availability)

Where to buy: BPIB, Perfume World, Perfume BD, The Mall BD