Best smartphones within Tk30,000

The most contested segment of the smartphone market right now is the mid-range category - which falls between Tk20,000 and Tk30,000.

Most of the phones available at this range are good enough for use for more than a year, which was impossible even a few years ago.

Consumers' choices have narrowed down significantly after BTRC announced that 'unofficial' phones would be shut down after October 1, 2021.

In this regard, we would highlight that every smartphone recommended here is available officially.

Realme 8 and Realme 8 (5G)

Price: TK22,990

Both are priced at Tk22,990 and are quite evenly matched but there are some differences. Realme 8 is one of the few smaller phones with 6.4 inch screen. It has a beautiful Super Amoled display which alone makes it exceptional. However, it does heat up considerably more often in comparison to other phones in this price range.

The main camera is a 64-megapixel reliable shooter. Compared to the Realme 7 Pro, the Realme 8 messed up the colour saturation, which in our view is a downside to the G95 processor.

The Realme 8 5G has much in common with the Realme 8, but there are some trade-offs. It is an LCD screen, not the super amoled screen of the Realme 8, but is not a bad display by any means.

Realme 8 5G shines under the hood with a Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G Processor built on a 7nm architecture. Hence, it produces lower heat compared to G95. In terms of performance, both are on par with slight differences but the Dimensity 700 is newer and supports 5G.

One could easily say that the Realme 8 5G with a newer processor supporting 5G at the cheapest 5G phone in the market, makes it a good overall budget 5G phone to get.

Highlights of Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G

6.4 inch Super Amoled Screen

90hz screen

Helio G95 Processor

64MP Main Camera

5,000 m AH Battery

AH 30W charging speed (50% in 30 minutes)

Redmi Note 10 pro and Redmi Note 10 pro max

Price: Tk25,999 to Tk28,999

The Redmi note 10 pro and note 10 pro max are identical devices quite literally. The only difference is the Redmi note 10 sports a 64 mp main camera while the pro max version has a 108 mp camera.

Sure, the numbers mean nothing on paper but in real life testing, the 64mp vs 108mp camera difference is noticeable-as in the pro max's camera is undoubtedly the best in this segment.

However, for the price, we would not write off the Note 10's 64mp main camera performance either as it performs brilliantly in its own right.

Another area where both stand out is their 6.67-inch 120hz Super Amoled display. For a 6.67-inch phone, both are surprisingly comfortable to hold in hand and not bulky.

The Snapdragon 732G disappointed many because the 732G is just a higher clocked version of the 720G powering its last iteration- Redmi Note 9 pro. But that is not a bad thing either as the 7320G is reliable, stable and does not overheat.

Overall, both are solid all-round, budget, mid-range phones. But do be wary of the fact the 732G inside often struggled to push the full 120hz experience of the display.

Highlights of Redmi Note 10 pro and Redmi Note 10 pro max

6.67 inches, Super Amoled screen

120hz display

Snapdragon 732G

64mp main camera

5,020 mAH battery

mAH 33W fast charging (59% in 30 mins)

Poco X3 Pro

Price: Tk29,999

Powered by a flagship Snapdragon 860 processor, the Poco X3 Pro is the king of this segment when it comes to performance. If gaming is a priority for you at this budget, look no further because you would not find a better deal out there. It simply breezes through all apps/tasks and has a fast flagship grade UFS3.1 storage to make it even faster.

But be wary, all this power comes at some cost, which may be bothersome to many. It has an LCD display, not Amoled. The phone is bulky and heavy and the cameras are just decent, not flagship grade like its processor. So do consider these before purchasing one because the blazing fast Snapdragon 860 might make it hard to concentrate on anything else.

Highlights

6.67inches, IPS LCD Screen

120hz

Snapdragon 860

48mp main camera

5,160 m AH Battery

AH 33W f ast Charging (85% in 45 min )

Samsung Galaxy A32

Price: Tk25,999

Not everyone wants value for money phones, rather many want one from a reputed brand. The inclusion of the A32 in this list is for that category of consumers.

Powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, it is not winning any performance awards but you can expect decent to better than average performance from the G80.

Brownie points to Samsung's One UI 3.1 operating system for providing a cleaner software experience compared to the other phones mentioned above which helps with the performance.

Where the A32 really shines is its full HD 1080p Super Amoled display and reliable 64mp main camera.

Highlights

6.4 inch, 1080p Super Amoled screen

90 hz

Mediatek Helio G80 Processor

48 mp main camera

5,000 m AH battery

AH 15W fast charging (100% in 6 hours)

Where to find: Anyone planning to purchase these phones should get them from official stores.