Basic tools and kits to make home repair easier

The pandemic has made us spend most of our time at home. While staying indoors, you may have noticed how a few things around the house need some repairing.

For example, the door that does not close properly may need its bolts tightened or the large scratch on the wall that needs to be concealed.

Getting any professional help for these tiny matters may take time and cost you extra money. Why do so when you can fix these small problems by yourself?

With the help of a few tools and kits, you can turn fixing things into a great way of passing time. Let us check out some basic equipment to help you out.

1. Multi-bit screwdriver:

Total Ratchet screwdriver set 13-pieces (TACSD30136)

Where to find: Malamal.xyz

Price: Tk420

Often we need to fix calculators, laptops, or simple toys using screwdrivers. But different kinds of screwdrivers serve different purposes and it is not always possible to get one of every kind.

Additionally, having too many of them may make finding the right one time consuming.

What if you find a 13-in-1 screwdriver at a very reasonable price? Sounds handy, right?

The Total Ratchet screwdriver set 13-pieces comes with one foldable ratchet handle and 13 bits.

Sizes of the screwdriver bits are SL4,SL5,SL6,SL7, PH0, PH1,PH2,PH3,PZ0,PZ1,PZ2, and PZ3.

Apart from fixing simple devices, the bits are enough for doing any electrical work around your home.

The manufacturer claims that the bits come with high quality chrome vanadium magnetic tips to serve all the purposes.

The tool has 3.8 stars on Amazon, and 4.6 stars out of 5 in Daraz. While most consumers praised the innovative creation that makes repairing time-saving and pocket-friendly, some complained about the magnets not being strong enough that led the bits to fall.

If you get the product from Malamal.xyz, you will get a one-year service warranty.

Apart from a few complaints, the product costs only a few bucks and can come handy in quick fixings.

Overall, it is recommended. Malamal.xyz offers quick free delivery in certain areas.

2. Toolbox:

Mechanic tool set/Toolbox 18-pieces (Model- 511018 HARDEN)

Where to find: Daraz, Malamal.xyz

Price: Tk1,800-2,150

Looking for something heavy duty and more than just screwdrivers? A mechanical tool box is perfect for you then. The 18 piece tool box from the brand Edward is something worth keeping.

This premium tool box has to be your favourite if you love to do small fixings of your home.

The box comes with seven pieces of hex key wrench, two pieces of 2-in-1 screwdriver, a 145 mm test pencil, two pieces of precision screwdriver, a working accessories box, an adjustable wrench, a combination plier, a measuring tape, a knife, a claw hammer, and an electrical tape.

This compact box can be your saviour for any electrical repair. The brand claims the material to be heavy duty vanadium steel and the handle to be made of Ergo soft rubber grip.

Additionally, you will get a lifetime warranty if you get the product on Amazon.

The product has a good rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon but we could not find any review on Daraz.

Almost all reviews appreciate the good quality of the tools. However, one downside is that the products fall down from the slot when you close the chest.

Ignoring this small point, we think the toolbox is a must if you love repairing and do not want to lose the tools every time.

3. Wall patch:

Seven-pack Drywall repair kit

Where to find: ubuy.com.bd, Daraz

Price: Tk1,450-2,530

Fixing a small hole or a scratch in the wall is a time consuming process that requires effort and money.

Would it not be simply amazing if you could fix small holes or breakage by yourself in no time with a very reasonable tool? The Drywall repair kits will do the job for you.

We found this product from various Chinese brands like Zazolyn, Xinqius and Xieen on different websites.

However, they all look the same. Apart from hiding the breakage on the wall, you can cover dents in furniture as well.

In the package, you will get five pieces of 4*4 inches patch, two pieces of 6*6 inches patch and two pieces of sandpaper.

The patches are made of three layers: Fibreglass mesh, high-quality durable aluminum, and finally, release paper.

The layer of fibreglass mesh is surprisingly resilient to moisture which takes good care of your wall.

To use the patches, all you will have to do is to make sure that the wall is clean and dry. Then peel the adhesive cover and stick the patch well. Cover the patch with drywall mud, if available, and paint it with the colour of your wall.

The patch has 4.4 stars on Amazon. Most buyers expressed how this patch has saved their time and money and covered the dents flawlessly.

A few customers claimed that without the use of drywall mud, you could still see the mesh even after colouring.

However, this problem can be solved by just adding some more compound. We suggest you get that from ubuy.com.bd. It will take some extra days to ship, but you will get the product at a cheaper price than Daraz.

We could not find any warranty or guarantee on any website. Nevertheless, we think the product comes really handy in fixing walls.

4. Ladder:

Five-step steel ladder (Total Brand THLAD09051)

Price: Tk4,500-6,200

Where to find: Fixit.com.bd, Daraz, Malamal.xyz

A ladder will not directly repair any damage around the house for sure. However, repairing may be a lot safer and easier if you have one in the house.

Sometimes you may have to fix an electrical default or fix a dent in the wall that is way too high for you to reach. Or you have to take something from your loft or put something in it.

Piling up chairs to get there may be dangerous.

You can find ladders of many heights available in the market - usually from three-steps to seven-steps, or even more.

The one we picked has Five-steps and can take a load up to 150 kg. Size of each step is 380*260mm.

The ladder from the brand Mr Light Total has a heavy duty structure and is easy to use. This tool can make reaching out to fix higher objects a lot easier.

Although we could not find any reviews on Amazon, there were a few on Daraz. Almost all of them were positive reviews, while one claimed the weight being really heavy.

There was no warranty or guarantee mentioned in any website, however, if you deal with care and avoid overburdening the ladder, it should last long.

The price on fixit.com.bd seemed a bit higher than that on Daraz and Malamal.xyz.

This tool can be helpful but it is not a mandatory one, so it is up to you whether you want to invest your money in it or not.

In our opinion, a ladder could be an investment worth your money.