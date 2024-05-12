Babyliss Curl Dry 2100: A must-have item for curly hair

Hair diffusers are a valuable tool for curly hair, as they help achieve beautifully defined curls with less frizz and damage, compared to traditional drying methods.

If you have been scrolling through social media lately, you have probably seen celebrities and influencers raving about hair diffusers. Unlike regular blow dryers, a diffuser works by dispersing air around the hair, reducing direct heat on your strands and preventing frizz-inducing roughening of the cuticles. This is especially beneficial for maintaining the shape and definition of curls, giving them a natural and voluminous look.

The Babyliss Anti Frizz Curl Boosting Hair Dryer is the ultimate tool for achieving salon-quality curls with ease. With its powerful 2100W motor and adjustable heat settings, one can have complete control over the drying and styling process.

You can also utilise the higher speed and heat settings for initial drying, then switch to a lower setting for precise styling and curl formation. The large diffuser attachment gently directs airflow around your hair to enhance your natural curls and boost volume, while the frizz-control system ensures a smooth and sleek finish.

To use, simply towel dry and detangle your hair, select your desired heat and speed settings, and allow the hair dryer to work its magic. Remember to keep the rear of the appliance away from your hair during use to prevent tangling, and only use the concentrator nozzle on the lowest heat and speed setting for directed airflow.

The diffuser attachment is perfect for diffusing heat, ideal for enhancing curls and waves or adding extra volume. Each box contains the Babyliss Curl Dry Hair Dryer, a concentrator nozzle, a large diffuser, and an information booklet for easy reference.

Where to buy: Beauty Mind, Ubuy, Ajker Shop

Price: Tk 8,500

