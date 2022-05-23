Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus has been the pioneer in bringing OLED displays to a wide range of its devices including its highly acclaimed Zenbook series.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED looks like a compact 14-inch laptop at first sight. It can actually be converted to a tablet with a folding display and touchscreen.

The laptop is also compatible with the Asus Pen Stylus and it has the Asus Numberpad 2.0, a trackpad that can convert into a numberpad in one touch.

But let us start with the stunning 14-inch OLED display that lends its name to this laptop. The moment you open the clamshell, the colours pop at your face softly from the desktop.

The display offers stunning shades of black and vibrant colours all across. This should appeal to those who use their laptops for streaming content and editing photos and videos.

The OLED screens have 16:10 aspect ratios and a resolution of 2.8K. They also each support HDR, have a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, and are Pantone validated.

The displays cover 100% DCI-P3 and are TÜV-certified for low blue-light levels. All these have made the display become the standout feature for this laptop.

Asus OLED displays have a 0.2 ms response time — the fastest of any laptop, and 50x faster than the average laptop LCD display. In fact, most LCD laptop displays have a response time between 10 and 25 ms – ensuring smoother fast-paced action scenes, low-latency gameplay, and subtle details like blur-free text scrolling.

Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, up to 16 GB RAM and AMD Radeon graphics, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED gives all the all-round performance you need for smooth multitasking and effortless productivity.

Ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage and gigabit-class Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) mean you would not be waiting for apps or websites to load either!

Asus IceCool Plus thermal technology maximises performance in thin and light laptops, with three fan performance profiles to choose from in MyAsus. It also has a convenient fingerprint scanner at the corner to log you in.

The Numberpad is great for those who have a lot of spreadsheet work or use the computer for data entry. It should be noted that though it works well as a trackpad, it can get in the way of other work if you forget to switch off the numbers. O

Weighing only 1.4 kg and measuring a slim 15.9 mm, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is supremely portable and versatile. Connectivity options are also standard – you will get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (support display/power delivery), a single HDMI 2.0b port, a Micro SD card reader, a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

On the wireless side, there is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, which is more than enough for most users. Lastly, there is also an average 720p webcam.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED carries a 63WHR battery that takes roughly 1.5 hours to charge with the 100W adapter. You will easily get six to seven hours of battery backup during regular work cycles with 90Hz refresh rate enabled.

This could expand if you use the laptop to watch content or read with light web browsing and standard refresh (60Hz) enabled.

The price of this laptop in Bangladesh market starts from Tk1,11,350. As always, the pertinent question remains who should go for this laptop?

Well, if you are a content creator, video editor or prioritise colour-accurate display, this is a good option for you to consider.

You can find this device in different computer shops in the city like Star Tech BD, Ryans Computer and Gadget 360 Degree.

Price: Starts from Tk1,11,350

Where to find: Tech shops such as Star Tech BD, Ryans Computer and Gadget 360 Degree.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401) specifications

Dimensions (MM) 311.00 x 233.00 x 15.90 Weight (kg) 1.40 Operating system Windows 11 Battery capacity (WHR) 63

Display size 14.00-inch Resolution 2880x1800 pixels Touch screen Yes Refresh rate 90Hz

Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

RAM 16GB

Dedicated graphics No

SSD 512GB

Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth version v5

Web camera 720p Backlit keyboard Yes Authentication Fingerprint sensor

Ports and slots