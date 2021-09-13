Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation: More than a music device

Are you a music freak? If you are, then this speaker can be your best friend. For a medium to high budget, this smart speaker with Alexa has a smart design and can give your room a cool look.

The crisp vocal and the perfect balance of bass ensures that you can jam to your favorite track. Placing it next to the bed, you can see the time and turn off the alarm, not missing a single class or a day at work.

The hand-free communication feature lets you listen to music all day without ever lifting a finger. Not only that, if it is a smart home, temperature, lights and door-locks can be controlled using the smart speaker, using just your voice. And how can we forget about the hand-free calling feature?

Available in the colour charcoal in Bangladesh, the device is made with multi-layers of privacy-control. Using just your voice you can pick any song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Enjoy some me-time listening to music, radio stations and podcasts.

The smart speaker has a great rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Almost everyone wrote about how amazingly smart the device is. However, there were comments suggesting the size being a little small. Some also complained about how the clock digits shined too bright at night, hampering their sleep.

BDShop.com offers 7-days warranty except for any app issues, whereas PC House offers the manufacturer's warranty. On the Amazon site, we found a limited warranty of 90 days. In between the shops, PC House BD has the product at a lesser price.

Price: TK 4850-5500

Where to find: PC House BD, BDShop.com