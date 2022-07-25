Accessories to boost your office productivity

Sitting at our desks and working away for long hours makes it difficult to ensure our physical health remains uncompromised. While offices provide working spaces with essentials like chairs and tables, they may not be best for productivity or feel very personal.

We have listed some products that will not only make your work more comfortable but will also make you more productive.

Logitech Wireless Combo MK345

The combo comes with the Logitech MK345 keyboard and the mouse. The keyboard and mouse are ergonomic because of their standard size. It comes with a wrist rest, which is extremely helpful when you want to work on your computer for a long time.

The right-hand mouse is curved to help your grip. The keyboard is built with office work in mind with its wrist rest and the keyboard's size facilitates long typing hours. The Bluetooth range of the keyboard and mouse is up to 33 feet.

As for drawbacks, the plastic is not premium and you can feel that while typing. The wrist rest does not have a rubber piece on it so it is advisable to use an additional premium wrist rest if it does not help.

Price: Tk2,700 to Tk2,804

Where to buy: Startech.com.bd, Computervillage.com.bd, Ryanscomputers.com

Vont RGB Table Lamp

This beautiful table lamp is a perfect minimalist lamp for your table. The design is very sleek and the bottom panel of the light has a touch sensor around it. So you can quickly turn it off or on, change the brightness or choose your preferred light setting.

The lamp has two modes, the RGB mode and the warm white mode. The RGB mode will run through different colours every few seconds.

As the lamp cycles through different colours, you can select the one you like or keep it in the cycling mode. The warm white mode basically illuminates white light and it has three levels of brightness. Touching the base will change the level of brightness.

This is great as it adds character to your desk while also providing additional lighting for reading and work.

However, one major disadvantage could be the lack of app support through a phone. So if you want your favourite colour for the lamp, you have to wait through the cycle instead of being able to pick it from an app. But the lack of smartphone integration also keeps the lamp simple and easy to use.

Price: Tk2,745

Where to buy: Ubuy.com.bd

Comfilife Foot Rest

Long sitting hours can lead to pain in the knees, thighs, feet and ankles, so investing in a good footrest is extremely useful.

The Comfilife Foot Rest helps to give the user a good chair posture and keep an upright body posture. This is important for productivity and to ensure blood circulation is not disrupted during long working hours.

The Comfilife Foot Rest comes with an adjustable cushion. So, no matter your height, you can adjust it to your desired position. It comes with a High-Density Premium Memory Foam, which means it can provide comfort to any foot size.

As for maintenance, the foam cover is very easy to remove and clean. The foot rest also comes with an anti-slip protection, so it does not slide off your feet.

Price: Tk5,572

Where to buy: Ubuy.com.bd

Wacom Bamboo Folio Smartpad Digital Notebook

The Wacom Bamboo Folio looks and feels very premium in your hands. It comes with a premium cover, a pen and a notebook. The product is unique and does not involve you writing on a digital screen.

The sensor on the pen picks up the writing on the notepad and saves it on the device. To view your digital notes, download the Wacom Ink Space app on your Android or IOS. From the app, you can view your notes, share them with different apps or store them in your cloud platforms like Drive or Dropbox.

The pen is highly accurate when it comes to performance. It efficiently records all the little details of the notes, making it an excellent choice for note-taking and drawing.

The pen runs for eight hours on a single charge and unlike other devices, you do not have to charge the pen directly. Just put the pen in the pad and charging the pad also charges the pen.

Price: Tk15,500

Where to buy: Wacombd.com