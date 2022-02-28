5 HATIL furniture that stand out

Established in 1989, HATIL has been one of Bangladesh's leading furniture brands for decades now. By ensuring premium quality and consistency, they continue to be a market leader in the furniture industry.

Whether you want to decorate your residence, office, or institutional arrangements like auditoriums, restaurants and hospitals, you can choose from HATIL's variety of options.

In the smartfit section, which also happens to be multifunctional, you will find furniture that serves two or more purposes. Apart from furniture, HATIL offers a wide range of doors and mattresses to choose from, for your residence.

Based on their versatility and user friendliness, we have handpicked a few products you can consider while giving your home a new look.

Sofa cum divan cum bed

Code: Divan Sagittarius-111

Price: Tk51,800

When you set up the Divan Sagittarius with the handles it comes with, it is a divan. However, with a little rearranging, you can convert it into a sofa. When you put away the handles, it turns into a bed where you can sleep with a pillow.

That is not all, you can store different items such as the handles underneath it, as there is a storage facility within it as well.

This is a versatile addition to your home that can transform itself to fit any space or occasion.

It is made from Kiln-dried imported Beech wood and veneered, engineered wood which comes in an antique colour.

Comes in different colours like beige, orange, yellow, and white

Divan opens up for storage

Has detachable handles

Foldable reading table

Code: Reading Table Dennis-101

Price: Tk40,350

Like many HATIL products this one is also space friendly. It consists of a drawer unit, reading table, and a chair. The table is foldable and you can also insert the chair in the drawer unit. It can be a great addition to your bedroom or reading room.

It only takes the space of the drawer unit when you fold the table in. This furniture for HATIL's smartfit collection is polished with environment-friendly Italian Ultra Violet (UV) and Polyurethane (PU) Lacquer. It is made from Kiln-dried imported Beech and veneered, engineered wood.

Coloured in antique wood, the drawer unit consists of two small parts and one large compartment.

Three in one facility

Saves a lot of space due of its functionality

Rocking easy chair and footstool

Code: Diddle-105 and John-105

Price: Tk33,400

The rocking easy chair and footstool, named Diddle and John, is one of the most classic collections from HATIL.

Once rocking chairs used to be really popular in households. Although it might have lost some popularity over time, you can always add this rocking chair to your living room or bedroom for extra seating during weekends when you want to spend some time reading a book or listening to your favourite songs.

But this is not a regular rocking chair, it comes with a unique blend of functionality that lets you move its components around according to your preference.

The set includes a rocking chair and a footstool. Coloured in antique, the stool has a comfortable seating arrangement because of its imported fabric upholstery with soft and durable cushioning. The foam used is made from HATIL's own factory.

You can also individually buy them at Tk22,950 and Tk10,450 for the chair and stool respectively.

Has a blend of unique functionality

Stylish design makes it stand out and look great in any room

Multipurpose folding bed + table and box set

Code: Bed Saga-203-AT

Set price: Tk35,260

Ever think of a bed and workstation together? That is a dream for anyone who lives alone or moves frequently.

When you pull the drawers on this table, you will find, to your amazement, a bed coming out.

You can set this in any part of the room as it will take minimal space. Just one piece of furniture will suffice for the need of a table and a bed.

Even when the bed is in use, you can easily glide a table out whenever you need to use it separately. Made from melamine faced particle board and mild steel, there are two colour options for it: American Teak and Ebony.

Three in one assembly is quick and easy

Space-saving design makes it great for dorms and apartments

Combined office chair

Code: Swivel Chair Descent-131

Price: Tk20,950

If you do not want to use the regular swivel chairs for your workstation either at home or office, this chair from Hatil might be the right choice for you.

This ergonomic designed chair is the optimal choice to provide you maximum comfort and relieve you from bad posture. It also comes with a comfortable headrest so you can sit for long hours comfortably.

Although most swivel chairs are not made of wood, this chair comes in beech wood. The seat is made of a mixture of artificial and genuine leather. The smooth finish of the leather gives the chair a premium look.

Ergonomic designed chair to provide maximum comfort

Comes in different colours

To purchase the aforementioned products, you can visit any of the 70 HATIL showrooms across Bangladesh. Outside Bangladesh, HATIL has 17 flagship showrooms in India, Nepal, Bhutan. You can also order directly from HATIL's website - www.hatil.com