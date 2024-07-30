Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

It started around midnight. Facebook newsfeed eventually by this morning started being flooded with one after another posts of profile pictured changed to a single colour. Red.

In the wake of tragic clashes surrounding the quota reform movement, our nation finds itself grappling with grief and a call for justice.

As a gesture of solidarity, many painted their Facebook profiles with red frames in memory of the 211 individuals reported dead in these clashes.

This symbolic act resonated deeply across various strata of society, with teachers, cultural workers, journalists, writers, students, and professionals from diverse fields participating.

The red frames seemed to signify more than just a tribute; they represent a collective cry for change, a call for justice, and a demand for recognition of injustices.

The participation of well-known celebrities and public figures underscores the depth of this movement's impact and the widespread call for attention to these critical issues.

Among those who have changed their profile pictures to red are popular names, including drummer Arafat Kazi, poet Bratya Raisu, singer Adity Mohsin, band singer Probar Ripon, actress Aupee Karim, actor Iresh Zaker, members of bands like Karnival and Popeye, head of cricket operations at BKSP Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, LRB bassist Saidul Hasan Swapan, Swarobanjo guitarist Yamin Isckra Rahman, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and Asif Asgar Ranjan of Arbovirus.

On Monday, the cabinet decided to observe a day of national mourning to honour those who lost their lives. Later in the night, some coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, a platform leading the quota reform protests, announced a unique form of protest.

A photo-taking event where participants would cover their faces and eyes with red clothes, thus symbolising their continued fight and mourning for justice.

The red frames on Facebook are not just mere symbols; they reflect the current climate of our society.

As we observe this day of mourning, netizens remember the lives lost and reflect on the deeper issues at play.

This feels like a time for unity, not division; for understanding, not hostility. The voices calling for change demand to be heard, and the pain felt by so many demand to be acknowledged.