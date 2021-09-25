5 movies to watch on a rainy day

It's a day of unplanned vacation for some and for others it brings back old memories. Yes, daylong torrential rain can set the tone for entertainment on a different level.

While a rainy day can limit activities, movies can always save the day.

Pather Panchali (Song of the Little Road, 1955)

Starting the list without a mention of this all-time classic might even be considered blasphemy.

Directed by Satyajit Ray, this adaptation of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's novel of the same name depicts at least one unparalleled scene -- rain in Bengal. Here, two siblings, Apu and Durga, are filmed in a downpour that immortalised the natural beauty of our region.

Aside from its stellar visuals, Pather Panchali remains a testament to cinematic excellence and human relations that transcended language and culture.

Hothat Brishi (Sudden Rain, 1998)

Produced jointly by the Bangladesh and India governments, Hothat Brishti came as a breath of fresh air. It also introduced now famous Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and India's Priyanka Trivedi in the lead cast.

It is the story of Ajit and Deepa, who get chance upon each other. It also portrays the distances one can go to seek love and how fate plays a role in reconciliation.

Not only for its story but the movie is also revered for featuring melodious and catchy tracks sung by singer Nachiketa Chakraborty and Shikha Basu. Directed by Basu Chatterjee, this flick fits perfectly on a rainy evening.

Seven Samurai (1954)

Its final sequence is perhaps the most unforgettable battle scene shot on a rainy day. The legend of Japanese cinema, Akira Kurosawa, filmed the movie keeping rain as one of the key catalysts up until the end.

The feature film shows a band of eponymous samurais who are tasked with protecting a village on the verge of being pillaged by a horde of bandits.

Seven Samurai topped the BBC 100 Foreign-language Film list. Anne Bilson praised it saying, "The climactic battle, drenched by torrential rain, is a miracle of brilliantly choreographed chaos: combatants running hither and thither through the mud, galloping horses, spears, arrows and the occasional bullet, all filmed with multiple cameras, which insert the audience into the thick of the action."

Bakita Byaktigoto (The rest is private, 2013)

One of the most underrated movies made in recent times, Bakita Byaktigoto sets itself apart for its narrative style, use of folk music and a mind-bending final act. The movie serves as an example of how a movie can pull the audience with storytelling despite being made on a meagre budget.

Director Pradipta Bhattacharyya tells us the story of Pramit, who is making a documentary on "Love" and is himself in search of it.

The believable presentation yet dramatic narration gives the audience a mix of amusement and laughter. A strong supporting cast helps the movie experiment further and it also benefits from its mockumentary visuals.

Where is rain? You might ask. The dramatic change of weather and rain remain a fixture in pivotal moments of the story against multiple mesmerising tracks. This was made for a rainy evening and a hot cup of coffee.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Does it need to be explained any further? The triumphant story of Andy Dufresne could not have been completed without a shower from heaven.

Directed by Frank Darabont, this loose adaptation of Stephen King's novel tells the everlasting story of human will and the importance of friendship.

Wrongly convicted, Andy's adamant effort to escape is a glimmering tale of positivity that teaches audience to never give up.

Be it a rainy day or a morose evening, this movie will cheer you up without fail.