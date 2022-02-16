What we know about Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Britain's Prince Andrew, who was accompanying Queen Elizabeth, visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London, Britain, December 13, 2018. Photo :Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew has settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing the prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth's second son, the settlement and what the dispute means for Andrew.

WHAT WERE GIUFFRE'S CLAIMS AGAINST ANDREW?

Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, sued the Duke of York in New York in 2021. Giuffre said Andrew forced her to have intercourse at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein's longtime associate, and at properties owned by Epstein. Andrew denied the claims.

Epstein, a teacher-turned-globetrotting financier, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges. Maxwell, 60, was convicted on 29 December, 2021, of sex trafficking and other crimes.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT MEAN?

A settlement is an out-of-court resolution of a civil dispute. As a result of the settlement, which includes a payment by Andrew to Giuffre, there will be no trial.