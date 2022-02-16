What we know about Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Explainer

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

What we know about Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre

A settlement is an out-of-court resolution of a civil dispute

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 10:49 am
Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew, who was accompanying Queen Elizabeth, visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London, Britain, December 13, 2018. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Prince Andrew, who was accompanying Queen Elizabeth, visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London, Britain, December 13, 2018. Photo :Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew has settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing the prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth's second son, the settlement and what the dispute means for Andrew.

WHAT WERE GIUFFRE'S CLAIMS AGAINST ANDREW?

Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, sued the Duke of York in New York in 2021. Giuffre said Andrew forced her to have intercourse at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein's longtime associate, and at properties owned by Epstein. Andrew denied the claims.

Prince Andrew settles lawsuit by sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Epstein, a teacher-turned-globetrotting financier, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges. Maxwell, 60, was convicted on 29 December, 2021, of sex trafficking and other crimes.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT MEAN?

A settlement is an out-of-court resolution of a civil dispute. As a result of the settlement, which includes a payment by Andrew to Giuffre, there will be no trial.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Virginia Giuffre / Prince Andrew / Settlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

1h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

20h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1d | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

16h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

16h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

16h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director