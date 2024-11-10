Explainer: What is Interpol, how a Red Notice works

Explainer

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:21 pm

As crime continues to cross borders, Interpol's mission enables them to work together to address complex global security challenges

Interpol, the world’s leading police-cooperation body. Photo: Collected
Interpol, formally known as the International Criminal Police Organization, is an intergovernmental organisation that facilitates police cooperation among 196 member countries.

As crime continues to cross borders, Interpol's mission enables them to work together to address complex global security challenges.

How it operates

Interpol's core activities are coordinated by the General Secretariat, headquartered in Lyon, France, with a global innovation complex in Singapore and regional satellite offices across the globe. The General Secretariat is led by the secretary-general and staffed by a mix of police officers and civilians who handle daily operations and implement initiatives to combat a range of crimes. 

Each member country hosts its own Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB), which acts as the central liaison point for the General Secretariat and other NCBs, often integrated within a nation's police ministry.

Connecting Police worldwide

Interpol facilitates communication and information-sharing through a secure global network called I-24/7, allowing member countries to access databases and resources in real time from both central and remote locations. 

This system enables law enforcement agencies to instantly contact one another and exchange data on criminals and crimes, enhancing international investigations. Additionally, Interpol coordinates specialised networks of police experts who gather in working groups and conferences to share strategies, insights, and best practices on various crime areas.

Services and expertise

Interpol offers a suite of services to support its members, including 19 police databases containing vital information on crimes and criminals, such as names, fingerprints, and stolen passports. Countries can access these databases in real time to strengthen investigations and apprehend criminals more effectively.

The organisation also provides investigative support such as forensic analysis, fugitive tracking, and other tools that assist law enforcement agencies in their cases.

Addressing key crime areas

Interpol's work focuses on four pressing areas of international crime: terrorism, cybercrime, organized crime, and financial crime with anti-corruption efforts. 

Specialists in these fields coordinate a variety of activities with member countries, including field operations, investigative assistance, and strategic networking.

Given the ever-evolving nature of crime, INTERPOL also invests in research and development to stay ahead of emerging criminal trends.

A platform for global cooperation

Today's crimes are often international in scope, requiring global coordination to maintain security. It acts as a platform for international cooperation, enabling police forces to collaborate directly, even among countries lacking formal diplomatic ties. 

This organisation also provides a collective voice for police on the world stage, engaging with governments to strengthen international collaboration and encourage the use of its services.

All of Interpol's actions are governed by strict political neutrality and adhere to the legal frameworks of its member countries, ensuring its work remains focused solely on enhancing global security.

How a Red Notice works?  

A Red Notice is an official request issued by Interpol to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest an individual, pending extradition, surrender, or other legal actions. 

It is important to note that a Red Notice is not the same as an international arrest warrant. Rather, it signals that the person is wanted by a member country or an international tribunal, with each country deciding independently, based on its laws, whether to arrest the individual.

Most Red Notices are intended solely for law enforcement use. However, extracts of certain Red Notices may be publicly accessible if the requesting country believes the public's assistance is needed to find an individual or if the person poses a risk to public safety. 

The information provided in Red Notices is regulated by INTERPOL's Rules on the Processing of Data, and it may only be used for the purpose of public alert or assistance in locating the individual, not for commercial use. The INTERPOL General Secretariat regularly updates the list of Red Notices based on information received from requesting countries.

 

