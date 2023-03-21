Explainer: What are the 12-points in China's peace proposal

China has offered Russia a 12-point peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

China President Xi Jinping is currently on a state visit to Moscow to meet his "dear friend" Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders talked about China's proposal – a 12-point paper calling for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine, Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The full list of 12 points that Beijing wants followed are:

The sovereignty of all countries is respected

Abandoning the Cold War mentality

Ceasing hostilities

Resuming peace talks

Resolving the humanitarian crisis

Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (PoWs)

Keeping nuclear power plants safe

Reducing strategic risks

Facilitating grain exports

Stopping unilateral sanctions

Keeping industrial and supply chains stable

Promoting post-conflict reconstruction

Putin said on Monday he had "carefully studied" China's ideas, viewed them with respect and would discuss them with Xi, reports Reuters.

The Chinese document outlines some broad ideas but lacks a specific strategy for putting an end to the war, which is now in its 13th month.

With China's failure to denounce Russia's invasion, the United States has dismissed it and claims that any truce that results from it would only lock in Russian territorial gains and give Putin's troops more time to recover.

China has resisted calling Moscow's interference in its neighbour an "invasion" or denouncing its partner and close friend, Russia. Also, it has criticised Western sanctions against Russia.

The war cannot end, according to Kyiv, unless Russia withdraws its soldiers, therefore Beijing's peace proposal was tentatively welcomed when it was announced last month.