Wage disparities erode social justice: Experts

Depriving workers of fair wages undermine the promise of social justice, and democracy cannot be established this way, said speakers at a seminar recently.

Speaking at the programme titled "Role of Trade Unions and Civil Society in Changing Economic Policies" last Thursday, they also said the number of workers in both institutional and non-institutional sectors in the country is approximately 7.35 million, which represents nearly half of the total population.

The seminar was organised by the International Federation of Public Service Workers (PSI), reads a press statement.

Speakers at the event stated that the model of development in the previous regime, which benefits only a few, has led to a growing number of millionaires, while many people continue to fall below the poverty line.

On the other hand, with food inflation outpacing wages, the working class is increasingly impoverished.

Emeritus Professor Anis Chowdhury from Western Sydney University in Australia, delivered the keynote speech on 'Economic Policy for Democracy: Equality-Based Inclusive Bangladesh' at Hotel Asia in Paltan of Dhaka.

In his keynote speech, he emphasised the need for unity among workers to ensure fair and decent wages.

To ensure workers' rights representation for policy formulations and policy reforms would be a game changer, said Anis Chowdhury.

He also requests to develop a national wage commission for all working people in the formal and informal sectors.

Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Chief Coordinator of the Bangladesh Nationalist Labor Party, said that hegemony established through 1/11 has hindered Bangladesh's national progress. While improvements are shown through misleading statistics, real development has not occurred.

He said the importance of uniting workers and students to foster genuine development and productivity.

He also emphasised the need for unity among workers to take advantage of the current changing situation.

Speakers also called for addressing the disparity in maternity leave between RMG workers and other working women, noting that RMG workers currently receive only 120 days of leave, whereas other working women are entitled to six months.

They also raised concerns about the requirement for babies to be at least six months old to be placed in daycare centres in the apparel industry, which makes it difficult for lactating mothers to feed their babies on time.

Other notable speakers included Professor Umme Asma, Director of the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM); Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director of the Institutes of Labor Studies (BILS); and Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Council of International Trade Union Confederation. The seminar was presided over by PSI Bangladesh Branch President Manjurul Islam and conducted by the organization's General Secretary, Mojibur Rahman. Labour leaders from various sectors were also in attendance.