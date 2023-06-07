Two-day Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo kicks off on Friday

A two-day "JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit, Expo and CYE Award 2023" will kick off in Dhaka on Friday to strengthen smart era potential in Bangladesh.

JCI Bangladesh, in association with the a2i (Aspire to Innovate), and the ICT Division, will arrange the first-ever smart Bangladesh summit at the International Convention Centre, the organisers at a press conference said on Tuesday.

JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan said, "This is the first such big event titled 'Smart Bangladesh' in the country. The participation of the youth will add a different dimension to accelerate attaining the government's new vision of building a "SMART Bangladesh" by 2041.

He further said, "The event is introducing the first JCI Creative Young Entrepreneur or CYE Award this year. In this session, 250 young entrepreneurs shared their business ideas. Of them, 15 ideas were selected for CYE Award. The winners will be awarded a cash prize of Tk3.5 lakh, an opportunity to showcase their business on JCI's global platform, and opportunities for further funding generation from venture capitalists."

On the event's second day, JCI will confer the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) Award to the winners.

JCI Bangladesh Deputy National President Imran Qadir said by organising the expo, national and internationally renowned brands will get an opportunity to showcase their future smart solutions.

The two-day event will have a total of 11 special sessions or sessions and experts from home and abroad will attend the sessions, he added.

At the press meet, Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director of a2i, said, "The government is working to implement the four foundations of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society."

JCI Bangladesh, an organisation of creative youths, deserves appreciation for the special programmes they organise to realise a Smart Bangladesh, he added.

The main objective of the summit and expo is to present it to the general public through expert discussions. The invited guests and panellists will highlight every possible aspect of Smart Bangladesh through the exchange of their experiences, knowledge, and opinions.

Winners of this phase will also compete on the international stage with the next JCI Asia Pacific region winners.

BASIS, BGMEA, Dhaka North City Corporation, and The Daily Star will assist in the summit. ISPAB, BACCO, and E-Cab will be event partners.

Swapno is the Title Sponsor of the event, powered by Huawei. Other sponsors include Bondstein, Grameenphone, Isho, Wesley, Jio, Link-3, Walton, Sanafi Construction, Singularity, MasterCard, and Mutual Trust Bank.