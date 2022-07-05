Two-day Grand Eid Exhibition concludes in Ctg

A two-day long Eid exhibition concluded at Peninsula Hotel in Chattogram on Monday.

Organised by Uddokta Chattogram, a local community organisation, the 'Grand Eid Exhibition' aimed to help women entrepreneurs bring in more customers, according to a press statement.

Various dresses, ornaments, various room decorating materials and lifestyle goods were displayed at the event.

Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury attended the exhibition's inaugural ceremony as its chief guest on Sunday.

Former Jubo League leader Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar, who is also a key person of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation, inaugurated the event chaired by Sonia Azad, founder of Uddokta Chattogram.

Speakers at the closing ceremony of the exhibition called for supporting women-led enterprises at the grassroots level in the country.

They called on authorities to facilitate loan provision for women entrepreneurs through banks.

They also called for providing women with technical training, helping them find market outlets, and eliminating gender discrimination in trade.