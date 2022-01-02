Tourism fair in Chattogram from Thursday

With a view to revive and mobilise the country's tourism industry devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, premier travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor will hold the 12th edition of Chittagong Travel Mart (CTM) in the port city Chattogram from 6 to 8 January, 2022.

The three-day long tourism fair under the style "TripLover Chittagong Travel Mart-2022'' will take place at the Dahlia Hall of The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel, reads a press release.

Online Travel Agency (OTA) TripLover is supporting the event as the Title Sponsor, while Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) has joined as the NTO Partner.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor said, "Aviation and tourism are the worst suffered sectors due to Covid-19 pandemic. With the development of the pandemic situation, travel and tourism demand is witnessing an uptick currently. This has led to the introduction of new tourism products and services in the new normal situation. Chittagong Travel Mart- 2022 will provide a platform for direct communication between travel enthusiasts and travel service providers."

The travel and tourism fair will be formally inaugurated by Md Mahbub Ali, minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism on 6 January as the chief guest at a ceremony, which will also be attended by Jabed Ahmed, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board and Mahbubul Alam, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry as special guests, the release added.

The fair will gather different players in the travel and tourism sector including airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and other healthcare service providers, immigration solution providers among others from home and abroad.

A total of 26 participants will showcase their products and services in 29 stalls at the fair venue. Participants will offer special discounts on air tickets, tour packages and other products and services for the visitors during fair days.

Chittagong Travel Mart 2022 will be open for all from 10am to 8pm every day.

List of participants:

TripLover Limited, Bangladesh Tourism Board, Us Bangla Airlines, Best Western Heritage Cox's Bazar, Sea Shell Hotel, Hotel Grand Mostafa, Arshinagar Future Park, Hotel The Cox Today, Goldsands Hotel & Resort Ltd, Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort, Nagar Valley Hotel, Sangu Tours, Blue-Dream Tours & Travels, Gotrip, Eco Travelers, Travel Business Portal, TLNTRIP, Bumrungrad Hospital Bangladesh Office, CM International Immigration Service, Innoglobe Technologies Ltd, Med Solutions, United College Of Aviation Science & Management, THR Immigration Service, Fortis Hospital Bangalore.

