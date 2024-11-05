Three TBS journos win ERF best reporting awards

The journalists are - Sajjadur Rahman, Jebun Nesa Alo and Salah Uddin Mahmud

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:13 pm
TBS journalists Sajjadur Rahman, Jebun Nesa Alo and Salah Uddin Mahmud. Photos: TBS
TBS journalists Sajjadur Rahman, Jebun Nesa Alo and Salah Uddin Mahmud. Photos: TBS

Three journalists of The Business Standard have won the Best Reporting Award given by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) as a recognition of their outstanding reporting capability.

The journalists are - Sajjadur Rahman, Jebun Nesa Alo and Salah Uddin Mahmud. 

Sajjadur Rahman - deputy editor of the Reporting Department at TBS - won the award in the Bank and Insurance category, jointly with Dhaka Post's Senior Reporter Md Shofiqul Islam

Jebun Nesa Alo - special correspondent at TBS, covering the financial market, macro economy and aviation industry – won the award in the Macroeconomy category, jointly with Fakhrul Islam Harun, special correspondent of Prothom Alo.

Salah Uddin - a staff correspondent at TBS who covers the stock market, Insurance and the private sector - won the award in the Capital Market category for his report titled "United Air: The unsettling allegations behind a grounded fleet" published on 10 June 2023.

Among others, Prothom Alo's Senior Reporter Arifur Rahman was awarded in the Agriculture and Food Security category; Doulot Akter Mala, special correspondent at the Financial Express, and Tauhid Hossain Papon, senior reporter at Jamuna Television, in the Digital Economy category; Obaidullah Roni, special correspondent at the Daily Samakal, and Sadrul Hasan, special correspondent at UNB, in the Investigative Report category.

Besides,  Ahsan Habib Rasel, senior reporter at The Daily Star and Babu Kamruzzaman, special correspondent at News24, jointly won the award in the Private Sector category; Rajib Ahmed, deputy head of Reporting at Prothom Alo Online, Iqbal Ahsan, special correspondent of Chennel24, and Md Ismail Ali, executive editor of Daily Sharebiz, in the Objective Economy category; Mohammad Jahangir Shah Kajol, special correspondent at Prothom Alo, and Ziadul Islam, senior reporter of Amader Shomoy, in the  Revenue Collection category.

Furthermore, Raju Ahmed, news editor of the Daily Kalbela, and Sushanta K Sinha, special correspondent of Ekattor TV, received special mentions in the award-giving ceremony.

In total, 19 journalists were awarded in nine categories at the event.

