Three-day long Grand Wedding Expo begins in Ctg

As many as 55 organisations are taking part in a three-day long wedding exposition –T he Grand Wedding Expo-2021, which kicked off on Thursday at the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram.

M Rezaul Karim, Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation inaugurated the event as the chief guest while Brig Gen (retd) Abul Hasahem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View was present as the special guest, read a press release.

A total 55 organisations, including wedding plan consultancy firms, are taking part in the programme and showcasing their exclusive sarees, jewelry, mehendi, event management packages, honeymoon packages, wedding packages, photography, videography, wedding makeups and bridal costume designs.

The expo remains open for all from 10:30am to 9:30pm and the ticket price is Tk50 for each.

The programme is sponsored by Casablanca, Veneto Furniture BD and Eventive Chittagong Event Management with M&M Business Communication as the associate partner of the expo that was media partnered by RTV, The Daily Azadi and The Business Standard.

The first edition of the expo was held in 2016.