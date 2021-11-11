Three-day long Grand Wedding Expo begins in Ctg

Events

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:48 pm

Related News

Three-day long Grand Wedding Expo begins in Ctg

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:48 pm
Three-day long Grand Wedding Expo begins in Ctg

As many as 55 organisations are taking part in a three-day long wedding exposition –T he Grand Wedding Expo-2021, which kicked off on Thursday at the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram.

M Rezaul Karim, Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation inaugurated the event as the chief guest while Brig Gen (retd) Abul Hasahem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View was present as the special guest, read a press release.

A total 55 organisations, including wedding plan consultancy firms, are taking part in the programme and showcasing their exclusive sarees, jewelry, mehendi, event management packages, honeymoon packages, wedding packages, photography, videography, wedding makeups and bridal costume designs.

The expo remains open for all from 10:30am to 9:30pm and the ticket price is Tk50 for each.

The programme is sponsored by Casablanca, Veneto Furniture BD and Eventive Chittagong Event Management with M&M Business Communication as the associate partner of the expo that was media partnered by RTV, The Daily Azadi and The Business Standard.

The first edition of the expo was held in 2016.

Chattogram / The Grand Wedding Expo 2021 / Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

5h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills