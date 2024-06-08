Thailand to host BIMSTEC summit this year

Thailand, the current chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), has proposed to host the next BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok later this year.

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey disclosed the information while speaking at a reception at Hotel Sheraton in the city marking the 27th anniversary of the establishment of BIMSTEC on Thursday (June 6).

Indra Mani Pandey also said the summit is expected to adopt the Bangkok Vision 2030, sign an agreement on maritime transport cooperation, conclude MoUs with several international and regional organizations and adopt the EPG Report. "We are confident that, like the past summits, the next summit will also be a milestone in BIMSTEC's journey," he said

He also said that BIMSTEC is a unique regional organization as it brings together South Asia and South East Asia," said the BIMSTEC secretary general.

Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Politicians, diplomats, members of civil society, high civil and military bureaucrats, leading business leaders, representatives of development partners and journalists attended the reception.

Indra Mani Pandey in his speech also said that BIMSTEC is a regional organization that was established on 06 June 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States with the admission of Myanmar on 22 December 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004.

The BIMSTEC has been in existence for 27 years and, during this period, it has made significant achievements in forging economic and technical cooperation among its seven member States. It has achieved remarkable success in promoting regional cooperation in various sectors, demonstrating its immense potential for contributing to regional growth and development.