Sylhet mayor inaugurates Chevron funded Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center

Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury inaugurated the Bholanando Uttoron Technical training center recently in Sylhet.

Uttoron project is funded by Chevron and implemented by Swisscontact. Uttoron project started the modernization of Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center through partnership with Sylhet City Corporation, read a press release.

The training center located in the heart of Sylhet city, will be managed by Sylhet City Corporation through Public Private Partnership with an organization called E-Learning and Earning. This training center has the capacity to train 800 youths in 4 trades annually.

The other dignitaries of the event were Mohammad Badrul Haque, Chief Executive Officer (Joint Secretary), Sylhet City Corporation, Salil Baran Das, Jalalabad Gas Plant Superintendent, Chevron Bangladesh, Ms. Dee Bourbon, Senior Social Investment Advisor, OPG Corporate Affairs, Khondoker Tusherujjaman, Manager, Community Engagement and Social Investment, Hasan Imam Akan, Field Corporate Affairs Manager, Chevron Bangladesh and Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh.

Chief Guest, Sylhet Mayor, Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, "We want to build a quality training center to transform the unskilled youth into skilled manpower. Sylhet City Corporation applauds Uttoron Project for taking this great initiative. Every officer-employee of the Sylhet City Corporation associated with Bholanand Uttoron Technical Training Center considers this training center as a part of development activities of Sylhet City Corporation."

Special guest Mohammad Badrul Haque said, "Due to lack of skills, our youth are not getting job opportunities in the country and abroad, so Bangladesh is lagging behind economically. The Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center will work to upskill the people of Sylhet".

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, involved in virtually every aspect of the energy industry. In Bangladesh, Chevron operates three gas fields in the northeast of the country. Chevron Bangladesh Block Twelve, Ltd. and Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd. ("Chevron Bangladesh") is the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for over 60% of total domestic natural gas production and over 80% of the domestic condensate production.

Chevron Bangladesh works with communities across its operations, building long-term partnerships that foster economic development and lasting benefits to them. Social investments in communities are one of the core values of Chevron's global business practice, read the PR.

In Bangladesh, Chevron has been managing social investment programs since 2006. Chevron Bangladesh invests in activities and programs that focus primarily on livelihood support, access to education, primary health care facilities, skill development and entrepreneurship support. Chevron carries out most of these projects in partnership with leading nongovernmental organizations.