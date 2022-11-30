SWID Bangladesh organises workshop on scouting

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:29 pm

SWID Bangladesh organises workshop on scouting

Society for the Welfare of the Intellectually Disabled (SWID), Bangladesh, organised a workshop on scouting activities on Tuesday.

Md Hamjar Rahman Shamim, deputy director (ICT) of Bangladesh Scouts and Abu Noman Sirajul Haque, assistant leader trainer of the organisation, conducted the workshop held at the Lecture Hall of SWID Bangladesh, Dhaka.

The trainers discussed different topics of scouting including formation of scout unit, activities of scouting, troop meeting, fundamentals of scouting etc.

The fundamentals of scouting is to be involved in these activities by heart, said Md Hamjar Rahman Shamim at the opening ceremony of the workshop titled Formation of Scout Unit and Activities of Scouting.

Md Mahbubul Munir, secretary general of SWID Bangladesh, Jowaherul Islam Mamun, mentor, and Rashida Jesmin Rosy, vice president of the organisation were present at the event.

