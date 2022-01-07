Smartphone and tab expo draws crowds

The three-day smartphone and tab fair gained momentum with a crowd of several hundred visitors at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital on Friday.

Various mobile phone brands drew the attention of customers with discounts of up to Tk50,000 and various gifts. Phone buyers got flasks, T-shirts, or backpacks and earbuds as gifts.

The brands are offering Equal Monthly Payment or EMI facilities to phone buyers on their bank credit cards, cash discounts, lottery gifts, and free accessories.

Korean brand Samsung is offering the highest discount on smartphones and customers are enjoying discounts from 10% to Tk50,000 on various Samsung devices, alongside EMI facilities.

Samsung's Area Manager, Zahidul Islam Rubel, said, "We have received a very good response to this year's fair. Our target is to sell phones worth Tk5 crore at this fair. With such crowds, we hope to cross our sales target."

Smartphones of various brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, Techno, Vivo, Walton, and OnePlus, are available at the fair. There are also several stalls and pavilions with accessories, gadgets and accessories for smartphones.

Sajedur Rahman, deputy manager (sales) of Vivo, said, "We sold 35 phone sets on Friday which was 42 on Thursday. This year the trade fair is being held in a different place so the number of people gathering is a little less than in previous years."

"Customers are getting Tk1000 discounts on Vivo Y12A smartphones here. The Tk12,990 Y12 smartphone is available for Tk11,990 at the expo and when customers buy any smartphone here, they get gifts like vivo speakers, vivo bags, or vivo umbrellas," he added.

Oppo Field Operation Officer Robaiet Ferdous said, "We sold 200 phones on Thursday and hope to exceed 200 on Friday. However, our key objective is to market and introduce new model phones to customers at the fair. Just sales is not our main objective."

Apart from learning about the latest smartphones, tech savvy visitors are also given an overview of the coming fifth generation (5G) technology at the expo by Teletalk with the technical support of Huawei.

Muhammad Khan, CEO of the event's organiser, Maker Communication, said, like in previous years, smart device users will have access to hands-on experience of innovations in the latest smartphones and tabs at the expo, enjoying discounts and gifts on various smart devices.

Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Tecno and DX Tel will sponsor the fair, while Huawei and E-Courier will provide technological and logistic support to the mega event.

All updates and news of the expo are available on www.facebook.com/STExpo/ , and technology news portal, techshohor.com.