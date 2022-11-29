SAPLING to hold regional dialogue on resilient food systems in South Asia

The South Asian Policy Leadership for Improved Nutrition and Growth (SAPLING), a multi-stakeholder platform, will organise regional discussions in Dhaka, Kathmandu, and New Delhi – aiming at strengthening regional collaboration and generating consensus for resilient food systems for nutrition across South Asia.

The first event will happen on 1 December 2022 in Dhaka followed by Kathmandu and New Delhi next year, read a media release.

Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, SAPLING aims to establish consensus among the five South Asian nations – Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India - by mainstreaming evidence-based policy, action, and leadership.

Organised by BRAC in collaboration with IPE Global Limited, an Indian development sector organisation, the Dhaka event will host a regional and multi-sector mix of panellists and will bring together government and non-governmental sector leaders from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

The thematic areas for discussion include climate-smart food systems, post-harvest losses, and food safety standards, which will contribute towards tackling malnutrition, promoting healthy diets, and improving food systems across the region.

The Dhaka event on 1 December 2022 will be graced by Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister, Ministry of Planning of the Government of Bangladesh.