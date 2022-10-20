SafeCon – a expo all about smart and sustainable energy    

A three-day long international exhibition began in Dhaka on Thursday promoting smart and sustainable energy solutions amid a global outcry for power.

The expo at the International Convention City Bashundhara is featuring around 120 organisations and brands from 14 countries, who offer reducing power costs up to 15%.

For example, Japanese company Elesol Inc is showcasing an electromagnetic plate, which the company says can cut electricity consumption by 13% to 15% once the device is installed at the supply system.

"Our Bangladeshi customers include many renowned firms including British American Tobacco, Grameenphone and Unilever," said Shahin Azad, chief of technical and sales of Xolaren Bangladesh – the local distributor of Elesole.

Like Elesole, Asset Connect, another data-driven approach to energy management that enables a consumer to monitor devices and plants on a single portal, is offering the optimum energy performance by reducing costs and streamlining operations.

The exhibition features segments named Power-Gen, Renewable Energy Show, Water Management Show and Safe Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

In the Renewable Energy Show, dozens of international companies such as Chinese Longi Green Energy Technology and Indian Sun2Earch solar are showcasing their products and services.

Mir Md Ahsan Huda, senior sales manager at Longi, said they have a complete solution for solar projects that include designing, new technologies and after installation maintenance.

"Since our journey in 2019, we have implemented four large solar projects totaling a 534MW capacity. Orion's Mongla 134MW Solar plant, the country's largest solar project, is also developed by Longi," he said.

He added Longi's industrial rooftop solar solutions are now gaining popularity.

Local and international oceangoing vessel manufacturers and equipment suppliers are participating in the exhibition in the Water Management segment.

The Khulna Shipyard Limited, a state-owned defence contractor, showcased different types of ships that have been manufactured for the Bangladesh Navy, the Ministry of Fisheries and private operators such as United Group.

Garman marine and special driveline technology company ZF Industrial Technology demonstrated its various types of ships including cruising boats, yachts, commercial vessels and fastcraft.

Giulia Polli, head of sales (Marine) of the company, said it has already supplied dozens of ships to both the Bangladeshi public and private sector.

Apart from these, local electric equipment producers like Enegypac, Meghna Star Cables, BRB and Genetic Power and Engineering Ltd are taking part in the exhibition.

Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning, inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest. He said such exhibitions will encourage the local industrialists and entrepreneurs to develop advanced products for infrastructure and energy solutions.

ATM Azizul Akil David, senior vice president at the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Syed Almas Kabir, president of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Mohammad Asaduzzaman, president, and Li Xiao, director of the Yunnan Commercial Representative in Dhaka, spoke at the event.

Md Faizul Alam, managing director of Savor International Limited gave the welcome address while Md Amirul Islam, chairman of the Savor International Limited chaired the inauguration programme.

The exhibition is open for all until 22 October from 10am to 8pm every day.