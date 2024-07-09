ROSA Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo starts 18 July

Officials of Wem Bangladesh, ROSA, and AkijBashir Group brief the media on ROSA Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo Bangladesh on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy

The third edition of the ROSA Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo Bangladesh is set to kick off in the capital on 18 July, with the participation of eight countries, including Bangladesh.

The three-day expo will run from 10am to 7pm at International Convention City Bashundhara, said Nasimur Rahman, director of WEM Bangladesh Marketing Division, at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

Wem Bangladesh will organise the expo, while the country's leading bathware and sanitaryware brand ROSA, a concern of AkijBashir Group, is supporting the expo as the chief patron and title sponsor.

Seventy manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers of kitchen and bath accessories from China, Germany, Italy, UK, India, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Bangladesh will showcase their products and technology at the event.

Nasimur Rahman said the expo will provide an inspiring and interactive experience for architects, consultants, interior designers, and industry professionals.

He added that it will showcase the latest trends in a wide range of cutting-edge luxury products, furniture, and solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces in Bangladesh.

Besides, the event will offer a platform for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer interactions, allowing industry stakeholders, traders, and buyers to conduct business, network, and share market insights all in one place.

There will be opportunities for spot orders at the trade show, added Rahman.

Shahriar Zaman, head of marketing at AkijBashir Group, said the market size of interior products in the country is around Tk25,000 crore annually, with a significant portion consisting of kitchen, bath, and living accessories.

He said the demand is rising each year and projected that the market would reach Tk40,000 crore by 2027. He mentioned that local companies currently meet about 50% of the country's demand for interior products, and expects this to increase to 80% by 2028.

Golam Rabbani, brand lead of ROSA, AkijBashir Group; and Zaheen Anwar Ahmed, chief business development officer of Archiconnect were also present at the press briefing.