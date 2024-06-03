Next BIMSTEC Summit will have some significant outcomes with a bright future: Secretary general

Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Indra Mani Pandey on Monday said a date has been proposed for the next Summit in Bangkok, Thailand later this year, awaiting approval from the member states.

"The date for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit will formally be announced soon. It will have some significant outcomes. It will set a direction for the future of the BIMSTEC," he told members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at its Secretariat.

The BIMSTEC Secretary General hoped the upcoming Summit would add new vigour to regional cooperation within BIMSTEC.

"I believe BIMSTEC has a bright future. All the members are truly committed to make sure BIMSTEC becomes a success story," he said while making a presentation on BIMSTEC activities.

The Summit will adopt a Bangkok Vision 2030 which would be an overarching kind of document and give direction to the organisation, he said, adding that it would be one of the significant outcomes

Responding to a question on maritime cooperation, the Secretary General said they will share details once the member States sign the document.

"It (likely MoU) will deal with every aspect of maritime connectivity," he said.

The BIMSTEC Secretary General said bilateral and regional cooperation are being reinforced.

He said the member states want to see BIMSTEC successful and being able to deliver.

Pandey said BIMSTEC is the only organization, which brings together five countries from South Asia and two countries from Southeast Asia.

BIMSTEC enjoys the requisite political support of its members, focuses on technical and economic cooperation and stays away from political issues, he said.

Progress has been reported in the preparations for the upcoming BIMSTEC meeting, which will involve member countries Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, the designated host.

Thailand assumed the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC on March 30, 2022, underscoring its commitment to transforming this cooperation into a resilient organization capable of responding effectively to the evolving global landscape.

Thailand prioritizes rapid and comprehensive adaptation, sustainable development, and enhancing the collective capabilities of all seven member nations.

The BIMSTEC Secretary General underscored the significance of the entry into force of the BIMSTEC Charter, hoping that it would usher in a new era of cooperation in the region. "That was a historic occasion."

The BIMSTEC Charter provides for admission of new members and observers and mentions specific criteria, he said.

Interested countries may express their interest to the Secretary General of BIMSTEC through a letter of interest or an application.

BIMSTEC wants to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development through identification and implementation of specific cooperation projects in the agreed areas of cooperation.

It also wants to accelerate economic growth and social progress through joint endeavours in the spirit of equality and partnership.

The BIMSTEC Convention on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism, Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit Drug Trafficking has entered into force since March 2021.

The BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters was signed in March 2022 at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit and is being ratified.

The text of the BIMSTEC Convention against Trafficking in Persons has been finalized, said the Secretary General.

Drafts of BIMSTEC Convention on Transfer of Sentenced Persons and BIMSTEC Convention on Extradition are under discussion, he said.

BIMSTEC Plan of Action on Drug Control; Plan of Action to Combat Human Trafficking in the Bay of Bengal Region; Five Year Action Plan for BIMSTEC Cyber Security Cooperation; Action Plan to prevent Illicit Flow of Funds (IFF) are also under discussion, Pandey said.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib was also present.