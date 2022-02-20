National Business Olympiad results out

Events

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

National Business Olympiad results out

The prize giving ceremony will take place at Chattogram Cantonment Public College

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The final round results of the first National Business Olympiad were published virtually on Saturday night.

The Olympiad was organised by the Business Club of Chattogram Cantonment Public College (CCPC) in association with the National Business Olympiad.

CCPC Principal Colonel Mujibul Haque Sikder was chief guest at the "Virtual Results Announcement Ceremony," while CCPC Vice-Principal Professor Rasheda Akter and Head of the Management Department and event chief for the Olympiad Meah Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury attended the programme as special guests. 

Winners at undergraduate level in the national round of this nationwide event are Kazi Shadid Raiyan of Bangladesh University of Professionals champion; Ratul Hasan Fahim of East West University 1st runner-up and Puja Paul of Chattogram Medical College 2nd runner-up.

Raiyan Haque from Mastermind English Medium School and College became the champion at the higher secondary level, while Md Akhlakul Islam Faim from Govt MM City College in Khulna and Kausar Ahmed from Cantonment College, Jashore became the 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively.

At the secondary level, Syed Sanim Rubaiet Ibne Mizan Dhrubo from Chattogram Cantonment Public College emerged as the champion, while Tabib Hasan of Saint Joseph Higher Secondary School was the 1st runner-up and Rafia Binte Alam from Silver Bells Girls' High School was the 2nd Runner-up.

Nasir Uddin, organising director of the Business Olympiad, said, "The winners of the competition will get prize money, a certificate, crest, and T-shirts. The prize giving ceremony will soon take place in the Chattogram Cantonment Public College auditorium."

The Business Standard was the media partner for the event.

National Business Olympiad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

8h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

8h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

8h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

1h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

2h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

2h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again