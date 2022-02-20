National Business Olympiad results out

The final round results of the first National Business Olympiad were published virtually on Saturday night.

The Olympiad was organised by the Business Club of Chattogram Cantonment Public College (CCPC) in association with the National Business Olympiad.

CCPC Principal Colonel Mujibul Haque Sikder was chief guest at the "Virtual Results Announcement Ceremony," while CCPC Vice-Principal Professor Rasheda Akter and Head of the Management Department and event chief for the Olympiad Meah Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury attended the programme as special guests.

Winners at undergraduate level in the national round of this nationwide event are Kazi Shadid Raiyan of Bangladesh University of Professionals champion; Ratul Hasan Fahim of East West University 1st runner-up and Puja Paul of Chattogram Medical College 2nd runner-up.

Raiyan Haque from Mastermind English Medium School and College became the champion at the higher secondary level, while Md Akhlakul Islam Faim from Govt MM City College in Khulna and Kausar Ahmed from Cantonment College, Jashore became the 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively.

At the secondary level, Syed Sanim Rubaiet Ibne Mizan Dhrubo from Chattogram Cantonment Public College emerged as the champion, while Tabib Hasan of Saint Joseph Higher Secondary School was the 1st runner-up and Rafia Binte Alam from Silver Bells Girls' High School was the 2nd Runner-up.

Nasir Uddin, organising director of the Business Olympiad, said, "The winners of the competition will get prize money, a certificate, crest, and T-shirts. The prize giving ceremony will soon take place in the Chattogram Cantonment Public College auditorium."

The Business Standard was the media partner for the event.