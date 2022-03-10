Nari Maitree holds panel discussion on women’s wellbeing and rights

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:25 pm

Nari Maitree holds panel discussion on women’s wellbeing and rights

To observe International Women's Day 2022, the non-government organisation "Nari Maitree" has organised a panel discussion and experience sharing meeting at Hotel Best Western Heritage on 9 March 2022.

Nari Maitree has been working with the support of International Rescue Committee (IRC), funded by Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. The theme of the meeting was "Scaling up prevention efforts that address unequal gender power relations as a root cause of gender-based violence", said a press release today.

The panel discussion was attended by Samuel Komakech, integrated protection coordinator, IRC, Sofia Cánovas Pereda, GBV sub-sector coordinator, UNFPA, Sarah Hossain, programme manager, Brac and Naim Ahamed, technical manager- Hygiene, NGO Forum for Public Health, Shaheen Akhtar Dolly, executive director, Nari Maitree and many other international and national development organisations.

Shaheen Akhtar Dolly, executive director, Nari Maitree wished and congratulated all the women of the world, "Women with their talents and labour have ensured equal participation in all the progress and development of civilisation through eras."

Manish Agrawal, country director, IRC stated, "Education, reproductive health rights, and self-change are three things that bring transformative changes and can break the bias."

Nari Maitree has been working to prevent gender-based violence in Rohingya Camp 14, Hakimpara, Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, according to the media release.

