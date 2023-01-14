Month-long CMSME trade fair kicks off in Chattogram

Events

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:38 pm

Related News

Month-long CMSME trade fair kicks off in Chattogram

The fair hosts about 300 stalls and eight pavilions

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:38 pm
Entrepreneurship can be a very rewarding career path but it is important for us to change our perspective of a ‘successful career’. Photo: Mumit M
Entrepreneurship can be a very rewarding career path but it is important for us to change our perspective of a ‘successful career’. Photo: Mumit M

The third edition of the Bangladesh CMSME Trade Fair began in Chattogram on Saturday.

 

Organised by the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Chittagong Abahani Limited sporting club ground in the Halishahar area of the port city, the month-long fair hosts about 300 stalls and eight pavilions, said the chamber's President Monowara Hakim.

Besides, women entrepreneurs have been given the opportunity to participate in the fair at discounted fees, and even for free in some cases.

The price of the entry ticket for visitors has been fixed at Tk20.
An attractive amusement park has been set up for children in the fair venue. Besides, free entry tickets have been provided to the city's schoolchildren. 

Lands Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the fair as chief guest on Saturday afternoon. MA Latif, member of parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency; Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Chemon Ara Taiyab, chairman of the Jatiya Mohila Sangstha, among others, also attended the inauguration ceremony. 

The Bangladesh CMSME Trade Fair has been being organised for local CMSME entrepreneurs since 2021, says a press release of the Chittagong women chamber. The SME Foundation is providing overall support in this regard.
 

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

CMSME trade fair / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

15m | Mode
Despite legal barriers that were put in place as early as 1989, brick kilns have continued to multiply, encroaching into agricultural zones and environmentally sensitive areas in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

The hollow promise of hollow blocks by 2025

2h | Panorama
A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

22h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

15h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

16h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

13h | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC