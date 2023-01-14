Month-long CMSME trade fair kicks off in Chattogram

Entrepreneurship can be a very rewarding career path but it is important for us to change our perspective of a ‘successful career’. Photo: Mumit M

The third edition of the Bangladesh CMSME Trade Fair began in Chattogram on Saturday.

Organised by the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Chittagong Abahani Limited sporting club ground in the Halishahar area of the port city, the month-long fair hosts about 300 stalls and eight pavilions, said the chamber's President Monowara Hakim.

Besides, women entrepreneurs have been given the opportunity to participate in the fair at discounted fees, and even for free in some cases.

The price of the entry ticket for visitors has been fixed at Tk20.

An attractive amusement park has been set up for children in the fair venue. Besides, free entry tickets have been provided to the city's schoolchildren.

Lands Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the fair as chief guest on Saturday afternoon. MA Latif, member of parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency; Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Chemon Ara Taiyab, chairman of the Jatiya Mohila Sangstha, among others, also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Bangladesh CMSME Trade Fair has been being organised for local CMSME entrepreneurs since 2021, says a press release of the Chittagong women chamber. The SME Foundation is providing overall support in this regard.

