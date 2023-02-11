First round of Hult Prize 2023 held at ULAB
The first round of the Hult Prize OnCampus 2023 programme was held on Friday (10 February) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), reads a press release.
The judges' panel for the first round was Md Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, director of Brand and Communication, ShopUp; Anika Tasnim, deputy manager of GeoCycle, LafargeHolcim; Mehedi Hasan, founder of Startup Khulna; Shahriar Islam, co-founder of LinkedIn Community Bangladesh (LCB) and senior associate at Wadhwani Foundation; Khandaker Mohammad Zaman Hossain, deputy general manager, Business Development of TÜV SÜD; and Asifuzzaman Khan, assistant manager of SCM, Dekko Foods Ltd.
The judges have selected – Team Sustanashion, Team Hawk Insights, Team Infinity & Beyond, Team Enstyle, Team Atrium, and Team Mistborn – for the final round of the competition.
"Shabuj Global Education Bangladesh" is the gold sponsor for the ULAB Hult Prize 2023, the release added.