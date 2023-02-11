First round of Hult Prize 2023 held at ULAB

11 February, 2023, 02:30 pm
11 February, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first round of the Hult Prize OnCampus 2023 programme was held on Friday (10 February) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), reads a press release.

The judges' panel for the first round was Md Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, director of Brand and Communication, ShopUp; Anika Tasnim, deputy manager of GeoCycle, LafargeHolcim; Mehedi Hasan, founder of Startup Khulna; Shahriar Islam, co-founder of LinkedIn Community Bangladesh (LCB) and senior associate at Wadhwani Foundation; Khandaker Mohammad Zaman Hossain, deputy general manager, Business Development of TÜV SÜD; and Asifuzzaman Khan, assistant manager of SCM, Dekko Foods Ltd. 

The judges have selected – Team Sustanashion, Team Hawk Insights, Team Infinity & Beyond, Team Enstyle, Team Atrium, and Team Mistborn – for the final round of the competition.

"Shabuj Global Education Bangladesh" is the gold sponsor for the ULAB Hult Prize 2023, the release added.
 

