First ever flower festival kicks off in Ctg

The first-ever Flower Festival in Chattogram kicked off on Friday evening at the newly established DC Park in Fouzdarhat.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the festival.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Noufel and ATM Pearul Islam, chairman of the Zila Parishad, were present as special guests.

Hasan Mahmud praised the natural beauty of the newly established DC Park and said it would add more value to the tourism in Sitakunda.

He also expressed his admiration for flowers, calling them a symbol of peace and purity that people of all ages love.

"The arrangement of this festival will refresh the people of Chattogram," he added.

The minister also expressed his hope that the district administration would hold such a festival every year.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury stated that due to unplanned urbanisation, there is hardly any space to breathe in Chattogram city.

He said the park would provide some much-needed breathing space for city dwellers.

The deputy minister also requested the district administration to find more such spaces and build parks for the recreation of city dwellers.

The Chattogram District Administration recently recovered 194 acres of khash land along the Marine Drive Road in Fouzdarhat, which had been occupied by local goons for more than a decade.

Within a month, the place has been transformed into an attractive park by planting thousands of flower plants.