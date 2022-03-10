EBL Securities organises financial literacy programme

EBL Securities Ltd has organised a financial literacy programme for the capital market investors on Wednesday at its head office in Motijheel.

As a leading brokerage firm EBL Securities is going to organise such awareness programmes in frequent intervals to help investors make informed investment decisions and develop the capital market of Bangladesh, said Md Sayadur Rahman, managing director of the firm.

Senior Research Analyst Mohammad Asrarul Haque and Research Associate Md Rashadur Rahman Ratul in their keynote paper presentation discussed the importance and methods of analysis, without which the risk of investment losses growths significantly.

The speakers have expounded on several topics including current macroeconomic scenario and its impact on Bangladesh capital market, guidelines for investments and portfolio diversification, benefits of long-term investment in fundamental stocks and risk management strategies.

EBL Securities Chief Operating Officer M Shahryar Faiz, Chief Financial Officer Asaduzzaman, Research Analyst Mohammad Rehan Kabir, Senior Research Associate Arif Abdullah, Corporate Sales Associate Manager Asif Islam and other senior executives were present in the event.

